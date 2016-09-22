Attacking doctor now a major crime

RIYADH: Attacking health officials will be considered a major crime. A decree to this effect has been issued as 67 percent of health workers have been found to be victims of assaults at the hands of relatives of patients.

Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah approved the recommendation based on a report presented by the National Initiative for Prevention of Aggressive Behavior Against Medical Personnel.

On Saturday, a group of six Saudi youths entered the Qurrayat General Hospital at 3 a.m. and beat up a doctor in the intensive care unit. It was alleged that the doctor was responsible for the death of a 90-year-old male patient.

Last year, Muhannad Al-Zabn, a Jordanian doctor, was hit by a Saudi at the King Fahd Medical City in Riyadh. The man’s wife had given birth under Al-Zabn’s supervision. He was shot by the husband, but he escaped death.