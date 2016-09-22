Crown prince meets Turkish President Erdogan

NEW YORK: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The crown prince is leading the kingdom’s delegation to the UN General Assembly in New York.
During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Turkey. They also discussed the latest developments of events in the region and the position of the two countries towards them as well as aspects of cooperation between the two countries especially in the security field.
