Ashwin helps India to 197-run win over NZ in its 500th test

CHETAN NARULA | AP

Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli and team celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill on the fourth day of their first cricket test match at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. (AP)

KANPUR: India celebrated its 500th test with a 197-run win over New Zealand on Monday, with Ravi Ashwin claiming six second-innings wickets to hasten victory in the series-opening match.
Set an improbable victory target of 434, New Zealand was bowled out for 236 in the middle session on the last day.
Ashwin (6-132) completed his 19th five-wicket haul in 37 tests, and his fifth 10-wicket haul in the format.
He picked off the last three wickets, dismissing Mitchell Santner (71) catch at silly point from an unplayable delivery, the ball rearing up from good length.
He bowled Ish Sodhi (17) around his legs and trapped Neil Wagner (0) lbw for a match return of 10-225.

