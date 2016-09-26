  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Norwegian arrested in Germany for biting off man’s ear

Offbeat

Norwegian arrested in Germany for biting off man’s ear

Associated Press |

BERLIN: Berlin police say a 43-year-old Norwegian tourist is in custody after biting off part of the ear of a man who tried to break up a fight between him and a dark-skinned German passenger he’d allegedly taunted as being a terrorist.
Police said Monday the intoxicated tourist started the fight Sunday night on a regional train in Berlin, accusing the other passenger in English of being a terrorist and asking if he had a bomb.
When a third passenger, described as a 37-year-old German man, got between them, police say the Norwegian bit off a large portion of the intervenor’s right ear.
Other passengers subdued the suspect. He was arrested when the train stopped. His name was not released.
He’s being investigated for causing bodily harm, and other possible charges.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Sacked UK Pakistani actor sorry for India Twitter ‘madness’

LONDON A Pakistan born UK actor apologized Monday for using unacceptable language about Indians...

Action vowed for refugees in Global Citizen concert

NEW YORK Top names in music including Metallica and Rihanna joined leaders Saturday in a concert...

With kids in tow, UK royals begin Canada tour

VICTORIA Canada Britain s Prince William and his wife Kate arrived in British Columbia on...

Kim still voting for Clinton

LOS ANGELES Kim Kardashian is still with her I found that without a doubt I stand with Hillary I...

Ban on Pakistani artistes no solution: Karan

MUMBAI Filmmaker Karan Johar says his heart bleeds for the lives lost in the Uri terror attack...

Asia scoops top honors at San Sebastian fest

SAN SEBASTIAN Asian cinema dominated awards at the San Sebastian film festival with veteran...

Radcliffe not interested in Harry Potter role

LONDON Pottermania may be alive and well thanks to upcoming Harry Potter spinoff film Fantastic...

Cotillard’s partner slams ‘stupid’ Pitt fling rumors

PARIS The partner of French actress Marion Cotillard has hit out at the stupid and baseless...

UK police probe Pippa royal photo ‘hack’

LONDON Scotland Yard were investigating Saturday after reports that 3 000 photographs had been...

Laura Wasser: Hollywood divorce lawyer you want on your side

LOS ANGELES If you are a celebrity and want to call it quits on your marriage you probably want...

Springsteen: Trump ‘great embarrassment’ to US

NEW YORK Rock legend Bruce Springsteen has described Donald Trump as an embarrassment to the...

Springsteen calls Trump ‘great embarrassment’ to US

NEW YORK Rock legend Bruce Springsteen has described Donald Trump as an embarrassment to the...

Parody talk-show: Awkward questions thrown at Clinton

LOS ANGELES Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton played it strictly deadpan while...

FBI mulls Pitt investigation

LOS ANGELES The FBI says it is gathering information before deciding whether to launch a federal...

Canada’s first Afghan MP shocked to learn she was born in Iran

OTTWA Championed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the nation s first Afghanistan born...

Pakistani stars asked to quit Bollywood

MUMBAI Pakistani artistes find themselves in trouble as nationalist party Maharashtra Navnirman...

Around Arab News

Candy Crush creator to launch mobile shooter game

According to a job listing on Candy Crush maker King s website the company is working on a mobile...

Snapchat foraying into new territory

Everyone is competing with Snapchat Its competitors are not shying away from copying its features...

Deleting voice search history made easy

Google lets you delete all of this voice search data It s not visible to anyone other than you...

Get a contact button on Instagram

Instagram s recent launch of business profiles allows you to add a contact button to your profile...

’Telegram’ adds selfie masks

Messaging platform Telegram has beefed up its in app photo editor in what it dubs an...

Spectacle cameras: How do they work

It was recently announced that the social media app Snapchat is introducing video recording...

Saudi Aramco CEO calls on upstream industry to transform business model to remain at forefront of global energy scene

DUBAI The global upstream oil and gas industry needs to move away from a business as usual...

Calais camp to be razed by year-end

CALAIS France The migrant camp in Calais must be fully dismantled by the end of the year French...

FARC leaders to sign historic peace deal

CARTAGENA Colombia Colombia s government and the leftist FARC rebels prepared to sign a historic...

2 wounded in shooting at Paris-area supermarket

PARIS A police official says two people have been seriously wounded in a shooting outside a...

9 wounded in Houston shooting; suspect dead, was a lawyer

HOUSTON Nine people were shot and wounded one critically in a Houston neighborhood Monday morning...

Delhi to speed up hydropower building on rivers: Sources

NEW DELIHI India will accelerate its building of new hydropower plants along three rivers that...

Bangladesh court freezes assets of owner of collapsed plant

DHAKA A Bangladesh court on Monday ordered banks to freeze the assets of the owner of a factory...

No more dangerous driving

This refers to the Arab News report Get the drift Top stuntman succumbs to fatal addiction Sept...

Kudos to Saudi government

This refers to the Arab News story titled Thank you Saudi Arabia for successful Haj 2016 Sept 16...

Dubai airport to add gates for A380 double-deckers

DUBAI Dubai airport said it will add 10 gates capable of handling A380 planes to keep up with the...