Norwegian arrested in Germany for biting off man’s ear

BERLIN: Berlin police say a 43-year-old Norwegian tourist is in custody after biting off part of the ear of a man who tried to break up a fight between him and a dark-skinned German passenger he’d allegedly taunted as being a terrorist.

Police said Monday the intoxicated tourist started the fight Sunday night on a regional train in Berlin, accusing the other passenger in English of being a terrorist and asking if he had a bomb.

When a third passenger, described as a 37-year-old German man, got between them, police say the Norwegian bit off a large portion of the intervenor’s right ear.

Other passengers subdued the suspect. He was arrested when the train stopped. His name was not released.

He’s being investigated for causing bodily harm, and other possible charges.