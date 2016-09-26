  • Search form

World

2 wounded in shooting at Paris-area supermarket

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

JOB DONE: Police officers of the Recherche Assistance Intervention Dissuasion unit leave after arresting the man who opened fire on shoppers before fleeing the scene outside a supermarket in Versailles, near Paris, on Monday. (AFP)

PARIS: A police official says two people have been seriously wounded in a shooting outside a supermarket west of Paris.
The shooter, a man in his 70s, holed up in his apartment after the shooting at a Super U store in the town of Le Port-Marly, the official said. Special police intervention units surrounded the area, and the man quickly turned himself in, the official said.
The official, not authorized to be publicly named according to police rules, said the shooting Monday was the result of a private dispute and had nothing to do with terrorism. France remains on high alert after recent extremist attacks.

