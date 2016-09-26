  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Spectacle cameras: How do they work

Science & Technology

Spectacle cameras: How do they work

AGENCIES |

It was recently announced that the social media app Snapchat is introducing video-recording glasses called Spectacles and is changing its company name to incorporate the new product.
The glasses can record video 10 seconds at a time by tapping a button on the device. The video is then uploaded to the popular image-messaging app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The glasses are the first hardware from the Los Angeles-based company.
Little lights on the inside and outside of the frames alert the wearer and anyone around them that the camera is recording, Snap officials said.
The snaps can then transfer to your Snapchat memories to a nearby phone. Or you can save them on the Spectacles until you’re near a phone.
Moreover, these videos are circular! The circular videos should play full screen with the phone oriented in any direction, Snap officials said — the theory of which is demonstrated on the company’s promo video for the glasses.
These spectacles will cost $129.99 when they go on sale later this fall.
The company warns that they’ll be available only in limited quantities, in three different colors. They come with a charging apparatus, and the company says they hold a charge for about a day.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Science & Technology

’Telegram’ adds selfie masks

Messaging platform Telegram has beefed up its in app photo editor in what it dubs an...

Snapchat introduces video-catching sunglasses

SAN FRANCISCO California Vanishing message service Snapchat has announced that it will launch a...

China begins operating world’s largest radio telescope

BEIJING The world s largest radio telescope began searching for signals from stars and galaxies...

NASA has a surprise, and it’s not aliens

MIAMI There s something going on beneath the surface of Jupiter s icy moon Europa But what NASA...

Tesla update halts automatic steering if driver inattentive

DETROIT Tesla says an update to its Autopilot system will disable automatic steering if a driver...

Google’s Allo chat app is clever — just not all that smart

NEW YORK Google wants to add a middleman to your mobile chats a personal virtual assistant who s...

Twitter eases 140-character limit

WASHINGTON Twitter announced Monday it was easing its 140 character limit on tweets implementing...

Firms should use social media discreetly

It seems that for a lot of companies having customer care social media accounts is a goal in...

Use new emojis in iOS 10

Here are some tips posted by Popular Science on how to use the new emojis for the iPhone and iPad...

Installing updates on iPhone, iPad made easy

iOS 10 is out and available as a free download on a wide range of Apple devices Installing the...

Google expected to launch smart application tomorrow

A couple of months back Google unveiled a smart messaging app called Allo which only requires...

Skype shuts down office in London

Having replaced the peer to peer Skype with a client to cloud version Microsoft s now shuttering...

Sea ice in Arctic shrinks to second lowest level on record

WASHINGTON Arctic sea ice this summer shrank to its second lowest level since scientists started...

Hijab emoji proposed by Saudi student

BERLIN A Saudi student based in Germany has proposed designing a head scarf emoji Rayouf...

Who says you need an egg to create an embryo?

PARIS We all grow up to accept certain unassailable facts water is wet the Earth is round and to...

Many languages use similar sounds for common objects

MIAMI United States Nearly two thirds of the world s languages often use similar sounds for...

Around Arab News

’Telegram’ adds selfie masks

Messaging platform Telegram has beefed up its in app photo editor in what it dubs an...

Spectacle cameras: How do they work

It was recently announced that the social media app Snapchat is introducing video recording...

Saudi Aramco CEO calls on upstream industry to transform business model to remain at forefront of global energy scene

DUBAI The global upstream oil and gas industry needs to move away from a business as usual...

Calais camp to be razed by year-end

CALAIS France The migrant camp in Calais must be fully dismantled by the end of the year French...

FARC leaders to sign historic peace deal

CARTAGENA Colombia Colombia s government and the leftist FARC rebels prepared to sign a historic...

2 wounded in shooting at Paris-area supermarket

PARIS A police official says two people have been seriously wounded in a shooting outside a...

9 wounded in Houston shooting; suspect dead, was a lawyer

HOUSTON Nine people were shot and wounded one critically in a Houston neighborhood Monday morning...

Delhi to speed up hydropower building on rivers: Sources

NEW DELIHI India will accelerate its building of new hydropower plants along three rivers that...

Bangladesh court freezes assets of owner of collapsed plant

DHAKA A Bangladesh court on Monday ordered banks to freeze the assets of the owner of a factory...

No more dangerous driving

This refers to the Arab News report Get the drift Top stuntman succumbs to fatal addiction Sept...

Kudos to Saudi government

This refers to the Arab News story titled Thank you Saudi Arabia for successful Haj 2016 Sept 16...

Dubai airport to add gates for A380 double-deckers

DUBAI Dubai airport said it will add 10 gates capable of handling A380 planes to keep up with the...

German business confidence soars as Brexit fears ‘disappear’

FRANKFURT German business confidence soared to its highest level in more than two years in...

London ‘still top finance center’

LONDON London s role as the world s top financial center could be under threat as the...

African Development Bank aims to lend Nigeria $4.1bn for power and farming

ABUJA The African Development Bank is looking to provide a total of 4 1 billion to Nigeria over...

Deutsche Bank shares hit historic low

FRANKFURT Shares in Deutsche Bank Germany s biggest lender hit a record low after reports at the...