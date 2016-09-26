Spectacle cameras: How do they work

It was recently announced that the social media app Snapchat is introducing video-recording glasses called Spectacles and is changing its company name to incorporate the new product.

The glasses can record video 10 seconds at a time by tapping a button on the device. The video is then uploaded to the popular image-messaging app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The glasses are the first hardware from the Los Angeles-based company.

Little lights on the inside and outside of the frames alert the wearer and anyone around them that the camera is recording, Snap officials said.

The snaps can then transfer to your Snapchat memories to a nearby phone. Or you can save them on the Spectacles until you’re near a phone.

Moreover, these videos are circular! The circular videos should play full screen with the phone oriented in any direction, Snap officials said — the theory of which is demonstrated on the company’s promo video for the glasses.

These spectacles will cost $129.99 when they go on sale later this fall.

The company warns that they’ll be available only in limited quantities, in three different colors. They come with a charging apparatus, and the company says they hold a charge for about a day.