Get a contact button on Instagram

Instagram’s recent launch of business profiles allows you to add a contact button to your profile. Follow these steps posted by “The Drum” to get a contact button on your profile:

Switch profile type: Open the Instagram app and click the gear icon at the top right to access your profile settings.

Once in here, scroll down and click ‘Switch to business profile’.

Connect to Facebook page: You will be prompted to connect your Facebook page to your Instagram profile. Click ‘continue’ to connect your Facebook page.

Once connected, you will be shown a list of Facebook pages that you have admin access for. Choose the correct page, and continue.

Business profile info: Once your Facebook page is connected, Instagram will bring in data from your page to add to your Instagram profile. check this data is correct and amend anything that isn’t.

Welcome: If you have followed everything correctly, you should receive a welcome message from Instagram.

The button: You can view your profile now, and right at the top you should see a contact button. Now your customers can get in touch with you straight from your profile.