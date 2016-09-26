  • Search form

Science & Technology

Deleting voice search history made easy

AGENCIES |

Google lets you delete all of this voice search data. It’s not visible to anyone other than you and Google. If you want to delete the data, follow these steps posted by “Gadgets 360:“
1. Open the Google My Activity page for Voice and Audio.
2. Enter your password Sign in to your Google account.
3. Now you’ll see all of your voice search and audio history stored on Google servers.
4. At the top of any of these clips, above the Play Now button, click the vertical three dots icon.
5. Click Delete. This will delete individual audio clips.
6. To delete all of your audio clips from Google servers, click Delete activity by on the left sidebar or try click here.
7. Under Delete by date click Today. This will open a drop-down menu.
8. Select All time.
9. Click Delete. This will delete all of your voice search history.
The only way to stop Google from recording your voice is as follows:
1. Head to the Google My Activity Controls page.
2. Scroll down to Voice & Audio Activity.
3. Turn Off the switch next to Voice & Audio Activity.
You might want to manually delete all data stored on Google servers and disable everything via the My Activity Controls page.

