Candy Crush creator to launch mobile shooter game

According to a job listing on Candy Crush maker King’s website, the company is working on a mobile shooter game.

This won’t be the first time a games studio has tried to garner success on mobile devices with a shooter game.

It’s one of the more complicated types of games to make, more so on a platform that hasn’t seen much success what with Dead Trigger and Modern Combat being two franchises that come to mind.

More so with King targeting the midcore segment — whose gamers are typified by their eagnerness to try different kinds of games minus the time spent or need for completion that characterises hardcore gamers. It’s a competitive space where it would jostle with the likes of Vainglory among others.

In the past we’ve seen the likes of Dena take on the space with offerings such as The Drowning — which weren’t as successful as the company would have liked.