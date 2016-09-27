Mosque, congress center attacked in Dresden, Germany

In this Sept. 18 file photo, people demonstrate in the east German city of Bautzen, near Dresden, after verbal and violent attacks erupted between Germans and young asylum seekers. A mosque and a congress center in Dresden were hit by explosions late on Monday. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, file)
HEMPSTEAD New York Democrat Hillary Clinton accused Republican Donald Trump of racism sexism and...
HEMPSTEAD N Y In a combative opening debate Hillary Clinton emphatically denounced Donald Trump...
CALAIS France The migrant camp in Calais must be fully dismantled by the end of the year French...
CARTAGENA Colombia Colombia s government and the leftist FARC rebels prepared to sign a historic...
PARIS A police official says two people have been seriously wounded in a shooting outside a...
HOUSTON Nine people were shot and wounded one critically in a Houston neighborhood Monday morning...
NEW DELIHI India will accelerate its building of new hydropower plants along three rivers that...
DHAKA A Bangladesh court on Monday ordered banks to freeze the assets of the owner of a factory...
UNITED NATIONS India began a campaign to isolate Pakistan at the United Nations on Monday telling...
WASHINGTON Nine people were injured when a gunman opened fire in Houston Texas on Monday just...
WASHINGTON Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump prepared to square off Monday in their first...
MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday he would seek closer economic ties with...
AHMEDABAD India An angry mob in India attacked a low caste pregnant woman and her family for...
MANILA A Philippine Airlines plane en route to Haneda airport in Tokyo has returned to Manila s...
WASHINGTON Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are in a virtual dead heat in their bitter race for...
LISBON A Portuguese man spent 43 years in a wheelchair because of a mistaken medical diagnosis...
Comments