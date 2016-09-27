Quantum dot era ushers in with Samsung’s new SUHD lineup

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. in Saudi Arabia launched its new 2016 SUHD TVs with its Quantum dot technology, bringing life to the screen delivering picture quality that’s so lifelike, subtle hues in bright sunlight to the hidden details in the night will all be clearly visible.

The unveiling took place at an event that took place in Jeddah’s Park Hyatt Hotel and attended by Samsung’s management and dealers across the Kingdom, and members of the press.

KeeWon Park, GM of Samsung Electronics in Saudi Arabia, expressed his pleasure in launching such advanced TV technology to the Kingdom as one of the first countries to receive the latest in what Samsung has to offer globally, in line with its promise of delivering the most state-of-the-art technology to the Saudi market, up front.

Samsung SUHD TVs 2016 are made with the highest quality ensuring the highest resolution on the displays.

The new generation of 2016 SUHD TVs has several new features that are distinct from the previous generation, including the newest technology of high dynamic HDR 1000 and the new SUHD technology.

All of these technologies allow for a much brighter display with higher clarity.

The new SUHD TVs also allows users to experience a shade of richer and life-like colors thanks to the eco-friendly Quantum Dot technology that shows 64X, the color expression of Samsung’s conventional TVs.

The SUHD TV poses an infinity design and metallic contour to make the screen float, immersing customers deeper into the content with the minimalist stand and clean back, being the essence of refined elegance and craftsmanship.

The SUHD TVs are stated to have become smarter than ever before.

The SUHD TVs will be available in several sizes ranging from 49 to 88 inches in the Saudi market.