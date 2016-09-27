  • Search form

Corporate News

Movenpick Hotel & Resort Yanbu makes offers for wedding bookings

ARAB NEWS |

With the ability to host weddings for up to 550 guests, Movenpick Hotel & Resort Yanbu is one of the 13 properties participating in the hospitality company’s new ISaidYes campaign.
Along with the prospect of looking forward to a well-organized wedding, Movenpick will give couples a free honeymoon night for every $5,000 spent toward their wedding.
For the complimentary nights, couples can choose any of Movenpick’s 83 hotels and resorts around the world.
The initiative is designed to reinforce Movenpick Hotels & Resorts as a “premium choice” for weddings and honeymoons, as well as being a ‘thank you’ gift to couples for their choice of venue.
At Movenpick Hotel & Resort Yanbu, the most popular wedding venue is stated to be Yanbu Ballroom. 
The ballroom can seat 1,000 guests for a lavish meal, while a rotating stage offers various possibilities for imaginative themes.
Cocktail receptions for up to 550 guests can also be hosted and free valet parking is included.
The ‘ISaidYes’ campaign is valid for new weddings booked and celebrated from Oct. 1 to Jan. 31, 2017. 
The participating hotels are located in Madinah, Riyadh, Jeddah, Qassim and Yanbu, as well as in Tala Bay, Aqaba, Petra, the Dead Sea, Dubai, Bahrain and Kuwait. 

