Bupa Arabia honors strategic partners

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Health Insurance, claimed as the largest specialized health insurance company in the Kingdom, honored two of its well respected partners, Chbib Trading Co. Ltd. and Prince Ahmad Al-Sudairi’s law firm, for a strategic partnership that extended for almost 12 years.

Through those years, Bupa Arabia claims it succeeded in providing the finest health care insurance services to employees of these two companies and their families.

Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance, stated: “We are happily and proudly honoring both Chbib Trading Co. Ltd. and Prince Ahmad Al-Sudairi’s law firm to emphasize this prosperous strategic partnership in hopes that it continues for years to come. This strong and historic partnership shows the great trust that Bupa Arabia has procured from companies in both the public and private sectors. This is due to Bupa Arabia’s leading role in the Saudi health insurance market and its success in providing exceptional health insurance services that are creative in terms of product and services.”

Nazer said: “Bupa Arabia always ensures providing the finest and most integrated services to its customers. It sustains its promise on being the best health insurance partner utilizing its global experience in the health insurance sector. Through this, Bupa Arabia has gained the trust of customers from different segments of the society. These continuous strategic partnerships serve as a motive for Bupa Arabia to put more effort in differentiating its services by providing excellent health care services for its customers.”

Abdul Hakim bin Amer Al-Sehli, GM, Chbib Trading Co. Ltd, stated: “We thank Bupa Arabia for its outstanding efforts in providing the best services and health care programs for our company for all the years that we have had our partnership. The sustenance of this partnership has come in place after we fully assessed the exceptional health care programs that Bupa Arabia offers.