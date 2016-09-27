  • Search form

Corporate News

Mobily unveils protection program for smartphones

ARAB NEWS |

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) has launched Mobily Protect, a special program for Mobily smartphones, enabling subscribers to repair or replace their smartphones for any accidental damage.
The Mobily Protect program is a “unique service” provided for the postpaid subscribers to repair or replace their purchased smartphones from Mobily for a monthly fee of SR49.
Accordingly, subscribers can enjoy free trial for the first 30 days of subscription for normal postpaid customers and 60 days for Raqi customers.
Mobily stated that this service allows its customers to obtain guaranteed repairs and protection for their smartphones, adding that the program protects smartphones from accidental damages, including cracked screens, liquid and other damages that are not covered by the manufacturer’s warranty.
Notably, this service has been introduced for the first time in the Kingdom in continuation to Mobily’s efforts to diversify the services provided to its customers since the company is keen to offer complementary services, which fit the customers’ needs.

