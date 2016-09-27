  • Search form

Joyalukkas Jewellery gets UK award for business excellence

Joyalukkas is a brand that has constantly strived on innovation to ensure they offer a delightful shopping experience to customers at all time.

Joyalukkas Jewellery received the Business Excellence Award for Established Business in the UK from the UK-Kerala Business Forum at the UK Parliament, Westminster, London, on Sept. 14.
“I embarked on my entrepreneurial journey in the UAE with a simple goal: to be the best and world’s favorite jeweler,” said Joy Alukkas, chairman and MD, Joyalukkas Group.
“I sincerely thank the UK-Kerala Business Forum for this honor and motivating us to remain on our path of excellence. I also thank our customers and my committed team of employees for their patronage and support,” the chairman said.
Jojan Thomas and Mathews Antony received the award from Cllr Carol Davie, mayor of Loughton, and Virendra Sharma, MP for Ealing, Southall, in the presence of Philip Abraham, deputy mayor of Loughton, A. S. Rajan, minister coordination, High Commission of India.
Under the vision and business acumen of its founder, Joy Alukkas, the jeweler has launched various initiatives at their many jewelry outlets to enhance the shopping experience of customers like staff intensive training programs and a loyalty program for customers.
Joyalukkas claims itself as the first jewelry chain to initiate such programs to ensure they offer customers the best at all times.
The brand has also retained its super brand status in the UAE for the past seven years in a row.
Some of the other awards received by Joy Alukkas include one presented by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, under the Dubai Quality Awards program for creating and maintaining international standards across all business operations.
On behalf of Retail ME, Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al-Qasimi presented to them the Best Retailer of the Year, Middle East accolade.

