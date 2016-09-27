Solo Fine Jewelry launches Fleche D’amour the Diamond Arrow range

Fleche D’amour the soft Arrow collection varies between the 18-karat yellow, white and Rose gold studded with white and black diamonds to meet the needs of young women seeking simplicity and bestow the jewelry’s glamor on their appearance.

Although many ladies tend to adopt eminent and big jewelries, a large category of them do not prefer this method, but are attracted to the soft designs away from exaggeration and complex details.

Soft jewelries have their distinctive charm as they bring out the woman’s femininity, thus highlighting her soft and spontaneous personality.

“Let your choice be just like the arrow, which has long been a symbol of accuracy and righteousness,” the company stated.

An elegant lady needs jewelry no matter how simple her appearance may be as she cannot do away with this sparkle, which increases her femininity and enhances her self-confidence, even in daily appearances, whether at work or simple visits.

Many brands understood women’s need for simple and soft jewelries, and provided a variety of options for this type of jewelry, notably Solo Fine Jewelry brand.