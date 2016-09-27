Etihad to deploy Dreamliner on Riyadh route

Etihad Airways is to deploy a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on one of its twice-daily scheduled flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, with effect from Oct. 30.

The upgrade from a single aisle Airbus A321 aircraft will cater to strong demand to and from the Saudi capital, offering guests more seats on a wide-body aircraft.

Together with the other daily Riyadh service operated by a Boeing 777, Etihad Airways will have more than 8,700 weekly seats on the route.

The 299-seat aircraft, configured in two classes, offers award-winning cabin interiors with 28 seats in Business and 271 in Economy.

Guests will be able to experience the airline’s Business Studio on board.

The seat, which provides guests with direct aisle access, is also equipped with an in-seat massage and air cushion control system.

Business Class guests using the service can choose from three main courses, with further dine-on-demand options available.

There are also specialized services onboard, including an F&B manager in the premium cabin, multinational cabin crew and flying nannies, who are able to provide support to parents traveling with young children.

For B787 Economy Class passengers, the airline’s commitment to providing the best guest experiences is showcased by its smart seats.

Etihad Airways Chief Strategy and Planning Officer Kevin Knight said: “The Boeing 787 is playing a key role in Etihad Airways’ fleet expansion with routes carefully selected on which to deploy this unique aircraft.



We are delighted that Riyadh will soon join our 787 cities giving guests a different experience to and from Abu Dhabi.

On the Riyadh route alone, Etihad Airways has flown more than 2.5 million guests since 2004.

Etihad Airways’ flights to Madinah, Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam are complemented by Saudi codeshare partner flynas, whose services between Abu Dhabi and both Riyadh and Jeddah provide travelers with “even more choice.”