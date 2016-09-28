Tap the tourism sector

This refers to the Arab News report “8,000 tourist guides are needed by 2030.” (Sept.25)

The news reflects strong potential that the Kingdom’s religious and non-religious tourism sectors offer and major contributors toward generating employment for the youth.

Since religious tourism is expected to surge substantially over the coming years, the Kingdom will need thousands of multilingual tourist guides. This is one sector that the authorities should tap aggressively to accommodate thousands of young Saudis graduating from the universities and are looking for openings every year. This will also give young Saudis exposure to a multicultural environment by interacting with the foreign tourists of different languages coming to the Kingdom.

As we all know, tourism is one of the biggest source of income for a host of countries around the world. Those countries relying on tourism have employed thousands of tourist guides. The government can easily tap this industry. This report shows that the measures announced by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman early this year about opening up economy for FDI and attracting foreign tourists would bear fruit in the medium and long term. — Abbas Akhtar, Riyadh