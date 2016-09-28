  • Search form

  • Scholars’ role becoming more crucial

Scholars’ role becoming more crucial

This refers to the Arab News story “Terrorists targeting scholars for their role in exposing facts.”
Extremists in many countries are gaining ground and promoting their sinful ideologies. They are using powerful tools like social media to attract youth toward wrong practices. The social media is being used as conduit by groups like Daesh to recruit youths to carry out their hidden agendas. Hence, the role of scholars has become even more crucial in this scenario to expose corrupt ideologies of the extremist groups.
The role of scholars in Saudi Arabia has always been of paramount importance with strong influence on social, moral and ethical values of the residents.
The scholars of Kingdom are not oblivious of the filthy motives of enemies and this is why they are educating youth about true teachings of Islam – religion of peace. Militants know that the religious scholars will never let them succeed in their dirty and sinful tactics. The whole nation stands united behind the scholars who are the protectors of the Saudi Arabia’s values.
The government should provide foolproof security because they could be soft targets of such corrupt minds. The scholars should keep fulfilling their religious duties without fear of these handfuls of distracted people. Hurdles and difficulties are not new for those who preach the religion of Allah. — Aziz Ahmad, Jazan

