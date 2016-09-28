Lohan visits hospital for Syrian refugees in Turkey

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s state-run news agency says American actress Lindsay Lohan has visited Syrian refugees at an Istanbul hospital and the home of a refugee family from Aleppo.

The Anadolu agency reported Monday that the 30-year-old actress was accompanied by Turkey’s youth and sports deputy minister, Abdurrahim Boynukalin.

Boynukalin says media were not told about Lohan’s visit ahead of time to avoid creating a spectacle and he didn’t specify when it took place.

He said, “The important thing is that a Hollywood star take this matter seriously and bring it to the world stage.”

Boynukalin says the star of such films as “Mean Girls” and “Freaky Friday” was moved by the hospital, which employs only Syrian doctors and treats refugees, and offered to volunteer there.

Lohan also gave gifts to the refugee family.

Posting an image of her cuddling the family’s young child on her Instagram, Lindsay crafted a lengthy, inspiring post for her followers.

She said: ‘Meet the Hussein Family. The father, Mohammad, was injured severely in Aleppo and his wife left him and her three kids after they migrated to Turkey. The lovely girl is Heya (9) and her twin brother is Leys.’

’The Sultanbeyli Municipality is covering their rent and kitchen expenses but the conditions of the house are very bad.

’The older brother was not in the house with us because although he is 17, he had to work in order to take better care of his family.’

She then finished her post with the hashtag ‘The world is bigger than five’ — the phrase often used by Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to refer to the unfair advantage of five members of their Council, who can veto any decision.