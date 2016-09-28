Myriam in a soup over Saudi flag photo

BEIRUT: Lebanese diva Myriam Fares has ruffled some feathers in Saudi Arabia for sticking her face on the Saudi national flag on Facebook.

The 33-year-old singer was merely congratulating them on the 86th anniversary of Saudi Arabia’s National Day, reported Al-Bawaba.

However, many Saudis weren’t too keen on seeing Myriam’s fully made-up face on their flag, which has the words “There is no God but Allah, Muhammad is His Prophet (peace be upon him)” written on it.

In the comments section, hundreds of angry Muslims condemned Myriam for posting the photo, which many deemed as insulting to Islam.

Many bashed Myriam for placing God’s virtuous words on her “cheap face.” Meanwhile, others barraged the daring artist with hurtful comments.

Having been born and raised in the Middle East, surely Myriam could not have been oblivious to the backlash that would result from posting a photo of this nature?

Despite the backlash, Myriam has been adamant about keeping her controversial photo up on Facebook.

Has the superstar’s PR team let their pride get in the way of Myriam’s safety?