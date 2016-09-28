  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Oil ‘is trapped between $40 and $50 a barrel’

Economy

Oil ‘is trapped between $40 and $50 a barrel’

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

Venezuela’s Petroleum Minister Eulogio Del Pino attends the opening session of the 15th International Energy Forum in Algiers. (AFP)

HONG KONG: Tokyo stocks led a broad retreat in Asian markets as the yen recovered, while regional energy firms struggled with crude prices on concern about the chances of success at an upcoming producers’ meeting.
OPEC and Russia are due to meet later Wednesday in Algeria to discuss a global oil glut and overproduction that has strangled prices for more than two years.
However, hopes for a deal to limit output were hit Tuesday by Iran, which said it would not accept a collective freeze — meaning that others, particularly Saudi Arabia, are also unlikely to agree one.
The news sent both main contracts plunging almost three percent. And on Wednesday they only managed meek recoveries, with West Texas Intermediate up seven cents at $44.74 and Brent 13 cents higher at $46.10.
“OPEC members are peddling their self-interests, and while that’s the case, there can’t be a cooperative effort,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist in Sydney at CMC Markets, told Bloomberg News.
“There is little possibility of that coming together. Oil is trapped between $40 and $50 a barrel, and at this stage there doesn’t appear to be anything on the horizon to break prices out of that range.”
Energy firms from Sydney to Hong Kong were in the red, in line with losses on broader stock markets.
In Tokyo the Nikkei index closed down 1.3 percent, with a stronger yen dampening buying appetite.
The dollar bought 100.62 yen in Asian trade, slightly up from 100.36 yen in New York but it was still struggling after falling from the 100.88 yen seen earlier Tuesday in Asia.
Shanghai lost 0.3 percent by the close, Seoul shed 0.5 percent and Singapore dipped 0.1 percent in the afternoon, while there were also losses in Bangkok and Jakarta.
But Hong Kong staged a late burst to end 0.2 percent up and Sydney also closed slightly higher.
In early European trade London and Paris each rose 0.3 percent and Frankfurt put on 0.6 percent.
The broad losses followed gains in Asia and New York Tuesday after Hillary Clinton was judged to have won the first presidential debate over Republican Donald Trump, with the Democrat considered a safer pair of hands politically and economically.
In Hong Kong the Postal Savings Bank of China was slightly higher at the end of its first trading day after the world’s biggest initial public offering for two years.
PSBC, China’s fifth largest lender, raised $7.4 billion in the IPO, the biggest since Alibaba’s $25 billion New York listing in 2014.
But analysts attributed the lukewarm interest to the recent flat performance of large Chinese financial firms on Hong Kong’s bourse owing to the glut of options.
Standard Chartered Bank ended down more than one percent in Hong Kong a day after it acknowledged it was being investigated by the US Department of Justice over claims that an Indonesian subsidiary had paid bribes to secure contracts.
The Wall Street Journal said an internal audit at Indonesian energy company Maxpower Group found evidence of possible bribery and US prosecutors were examining whether Standard Chartered was culpable for not stopping it.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Economy

Markets cheer Clinton in US presidential debate

LONDON A stocks rally triggered by Hillary Clinton s upbeat performance in the first US...

OPEC set for no deal on output

ALGIERS Saudi Arabia and Iran dashed hopes that OPEC oil producers could clinch an output...

Saudi banks’ liquidity positions ‘resilient’

JEDDAH Large Saudi banks continue to report liquidity coverage ratios LCRs above 100 percent...

Tadawul index drops 3.8%

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock index slumped 3 8 percent on Tuesday after the government said it...

Goldman cuts Q4 crude price forecast by $7

NEW YORK Goldman Sachs has slashed its fourth quarter 2016 oil price forecast by 7 per barrel...

Investcorp to distribute over $700 million to investors

Investcorp a major provider and manager of alternative investment products announced projected...

Etihad to deploy Dreamliner on Riyadh route

Etihad Airways is to deploy a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on one of its twice daily scheduled flights...

Solo Fine Jewelry launches Fleche D’amour the Diamond Arrow range

Fleche D amour the soft Arrow collection varies between the 18 karat yellow white and Rose gold...

Joyalukkas credits customers for winning DSES award

With the ushering in of the last quarter of 2016 Joyalukkas says it will go down in the group s...

Mobily unveils protection program for smartphones

Etihad Etisalat Mobily has launched Mobily Protect a special program for Mobily smartphones...

Bupa Arabia honors strategic partners

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Health Insurance claimed as the largest specialized health insurance...

Movenpick Hotel & Resort Yanbu makes offers for wedding bookings

With the ability to host weddings for up to 550 guests Movenpick Hotel Resort Yanbu is one of the...

Quantum dot era ushers in with Samsung’s new SUHD lineup

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in Saudi Arabia launched its new 2016 SUHD TVs with its Quantum dot...

‘Hard Brexit’ worries pin sterling near 6-week lows

LONDON Three months after Britain s vote to leave the European Union fears in currency markets of...

Britain’s first US shale gas delivery arrives in Scotland

GRANGEMOUTH Scotland Britain s first shale gas delivery from the US sailed into a heated European...

Standard Chartered probed by US DoJ for Indonesia ‘bribes’

LONDON Standard Chartered has acknowledged it was being investigated by the US Department of...

Around Arab News

What did Trump, Hillary say about Mideast issues?

HILLARY CLINTON of what we heard Donald say has been about nuclear weapons He has said repeatedly...

Oil ‘is trapped between $40 and $50 a barrel’

HONG KONG Tokyo stocks led a broad retreat in Asian markets as the yen recovered while regional...

Drone halts traffic at Dubai airport

DUBAI An unauthorized drone forced Dubai airport to halt air traffic for about half an hour on...

Why we all need Hillary to win

Maybe we were too smug Those were my words on the morning of June 24 as Britain turned its back...

The return of the prodigal son

It was in 1996 when I left my hometown of Jeddah I was a teenager at that time and my initial...

Breakups are in the air: Naomi Watts, partner split

LOS ANGELES Actors Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are splitting up after 11 years together the...

Myriam in a soup over Saudi flag photo

BEIRUT Lebanese diva Myriam Fares has ruffled some feathers in Saudi Arabia for sticking her face...

Drake follows blockbuster album with film

NEW YORK Drake the Toronto rapper whose latest album Views has topped this year s charts followed...

Lohan visits hospital for Syrian refugees in Turkey

ISTANBUL Turkey s state run news agency says American actress Lindsay Lohan has visited Syrian...

There is ‘life on Jupiter’s moon’

MIAMI More evidence of possible water plumes erupting from the surface of Jupiter s icy moon...

Syria and the American elections

Although the US elections begin on Nov 8 the elected president will not set foot in the White...

Unpaid Pakistani workers to fly home

RIYADH Hundreds of Pakistani construction workers are to fly home from Saudi Arabia this week but...

Scholars’ role becoming more crucial

This refers to the Arab News story Terrorists targeting scholars for their role in exposing facts...

Tap the tourism sector

This refers to the Arab News report 8 000 tourist guides are needed by 2030 Sept 25 The news...

Muslim unity can save Palestine

The US presidential candidate Donald Trump recognizes Jerusalem as an undivided capital of Israel...

Markets cheer Clinton in US presidential debate

LONDON A stocks rally triggered by Hillary Clinton s upbeat performance in the first US...