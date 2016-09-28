Etihad flight to Sydney turns back after engine fails

  • Search form

DUBAI: The UAE’s national airline says one of its flights made an emergency landing in Abu Dhabi after an engine failed shortly after takeoff.
Etihad Airways said that Flight EY450 to Sydney a day earlier turned back to the Emirati capital after crew carried out “emergency procedures before landing.” It says 329 passengers were onboard.
The government owned, Abu Dhabi-based carrier said the plane is “undergoing corrective maintenance action.”
It did not say what caused the engine to fail or provide details on the type of aircraft.
Flight tracking websites show the plane was a twin-engine Boeing 777-300ER.

