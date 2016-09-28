  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • New Zealand trade minister leads business visit to Saudi Arabia

Economy

New Zealand trade minister leads business visit to Saudi Arabia

ARAB NEWS |

Todd McClay, New Zealand minister of trade.

RIYADH: Todd McClay, New Zealand minister of trade, was visiting Riyadh accompanied by 15 business delegates to lead New Zealand’s biennial trade and economic discussions with the Saudi government.
“This meeting is the main trade and economic dialogue between our two countries and provides a platform to further explore trade and business opportunities between our two nations,” says McClay. 
In Riyadh, the minister planned to meet with a range of senior Saudi ministers to discuss trade issues, including the finalization of the Gulf Cooperation Council-New Zealand Trade Agreement initialled in 2009.
Education is a strong focus of the visit, with Minister McClay leading workshops with education leaders in Saudi Arabia to share New Zealand’s expertise.
All of New Zealand’s universities are ranked in the top three percent worldwide, and the GCC is one of New Zealand’s largest markets in higher education and skills training service delivery.  
The Gulf Cooperation Council is New Zealand’s sixth largest export partner, with annual exports worth over $1.2 billion. 
New Zealand’s two-way trade with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia totals more than $800 million.
New Zealand businesses accompanying the minister include Tait Radio, Fonterra, Orion Health, AsureQuality, FRAMECAD, Sequal Lumber, Fiber Fresh, Cognition Education, Wintec, Unitec and Service IQ.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Economy

Tadawul falls 3.4%; Saudi petrochemical stocks hit by oil price disappointment

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock market fell sharply for a second straight day on Wednesday leading...

Oil ‘is trapped between $40 and $50 a barrel’

HONG KONG Tokyo stocks led a broad retreat in Asian markets as the yen recovered while regional...

Markets cheer Clinton in US presidential debate

LONDON A stocks rally triggered by Hillary Clinton s upbeat performance in the first US...

OPEC set for no deal on output

ALGIERS Saudi Arabia and Iran dashed hopes that OPEC oil producers could clinch an output...

Saudi banks’ liquidity positions ‘resilient’

JEDDAH Large Saudi banks continue to report liquidity coverage ratios LCRs above 100 percent...

Tadawul index drops 3.8%

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock index slumped 3 8 percent on Tuesday after the government said it...

Goldman cuts Q4 crude price forecast by $7

NEW YORK Goldman Sachs has slashed its fourth quarter 2016 oil price forecast by 7 per barrel...

Investcorp to distribute over $700 million to investors

Investcorp a major provider and manager of alternative investment products announced projected...

Etihad to deploy Dreamliner on Riyadh route

Etihad Airways is to deploy a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on one of its twice daily scheduled flights...

Solo Fine Jewelry launches Fleche D’amour the Diamond Arrow range

Fleche D amour the soft Arrow collection varies between the 18 karat yellow white and Rose gold...

Joyalukkas credits customers for winning DSES award

With the ushering in of the last quarter of 2016 Joyalukkas says it will go down in the group s...

Mobily unveils protection program for smartphones

Etihad Etisalat Mobily has launched Mobily Protect a special program for Mobily smartphones...

Bupa Arabia honors strategic partners

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Health Insurance claimed as the largest specialized health insurance...

Movenpick Hotel & Resort Yanbu makes offers for wedding bookings

With the ability to host weddings for up to 550 guests Movenpick Hotel Resort Yanbu is one of the...

Quantum dot era ushers in with Samsung’s new SUHD lineup

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in Saudi Arabia launched its new 2016 SUHD TVs with its Quantum dot...

‘Hard Brexit’ worries pin sterling near 6-week lows

LONDON Three months after Britain s vote to leave the European Union fears in currency markets of...

Around Arab News

What did Trump, Hillary say about Mideast issues?

HILLARY CLINTON of what we heard Donald say has been about nuclear weapons He has said repeatedly...

Schuerrle frustrates Madrid as Leicester wins again

PARIS Andre Schuerrle smashed in a late equalizer as Borussia Dortmund held Real Madrid in the...

Ex-England manager Allardyce admits ‘error of judgment’

BOLTON United Kingdom Sam Allardyce admitted an error of judgment on Wednesday after his career...

Drug lords killed, injured in Philippine jail clash

MANILA A man accused by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte of being the nation s top drug...

Canada downs Europe 3-1 in Game 1 of World Cup of Hockey finals

TORONTO Canada was not at its best And it was still good enough Brad Marchand and Steven Stamkos...

South Asia summit in peril as India, 3 allies pull out

NEW DELHI A key South Asian summit was in doubt Wednesday after India and three other countries...

US owes blacks reparations over slavery: UN experts

GENEVA The United States should give African Americans reparations for slavery UN experts said...

Tadawul falls 3.4%; Saudi petrochemical stocks hit by oil price disappointment

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock market fell sharply for a second straight day on Wednesday leading...

Revamped Playboy features first Muslim woman in hijab

LOS ANGELES Playboy magazine for the first time is featuring a Muslim woman wearing a hijab in a...

Probe: Malaysian jet downed by missile launcher from Russia

NIEUWEGEIN Netherlands Dutch led criminal investigators said Wednesday they have solid evidence...

A Miss Universe insulted by Trump steps up for Clinton

WASHINGTON Alicia Machado says that when she gained weight after being crowned Miss Universe for...

Bombers of civilians in Aleppo will face God’s judgment — Pope Francis

VATICAN Pope Francis urged forces to stop bombing civilians in the Syrian city of Aleppo warning...

New Zealand trade minister leads business visit to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Todd McClay New Zealand minister of trade was visiting Riyadh accompanied by 15 business...

Etihad flight to Sydney turns back after engine fails

DUBAI The UAE s national airline says one of its flights made an emergency landing in Abu Dhabi...

Oil ‘is trapped between $40 and $50 a barrel’

HONG KONG Tokyo stocks led a broad retreat in Asian markets as the yen recovered while regional...

Drone halts traffic at Dubai airport

DUBAI An unauthorized drone forced Dubai airport to halt air traffic for about half an hour on...