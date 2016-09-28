New Zealand trade minister leads business visit to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Todd McClay, New Zealand minister of trade, was visiting Riyadh accompanied by 15 business delegates to lead New Zealand’s biennial trade and economic discussions with the Saudi government.

“This meeting is the main trade and economic dialogue between our two countries and provides a platform to further explore trade and business opportunities between our two nations,” says McClay.

In Riyadh, the minister planned to meet with a range of senior Saudi ministers to discuss trade issues, including the finalization of the Gulf Cooperation Council-New Zealand Trade Agreement initialled in 2009.

Education is a strong focus of the visit, with Minister McClay leading workshops with education leaders in Saudi Arabia to share New Zealand’s expertise.

All of New Zealand’s universities are ranked in the top three percent worldwide, and the GCC is one of New Zealand’s largest markets in higher education and skills training service delivery.

The Gulf Cooperation Council is New Zealand’s sixth largest export partner, with annual exports worth over $1.2 billion.

New Zealand’s two-way trade with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia totals more than $800 million.

New Zealand businesses accompanying the minister include Tait Radio, Fonterra, Orion Health, AsureQuality, FRAMECAD, Sequal Lumber, Fiber Fresh, Cognition Education, Wintec, Unitec and Service IQ.