  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • US threatens to end Russia diplomacy

Middle-East

US threatens to end Russia diplomacy

Agencies |

In this Sept. 22, 2016 photo, Secretary of State John Kerry speaks in New York. (AP)

WASHINGTON: The United States threatened on Wednesday to halt its diplomacy with Russia on Syria and it said it held Russia accountable for the use of incendiary and bunker-busting bombs on Aleppo — a view a US official said could open Moscow up to charges of war crimes.
Secretary of State John Kerry conveyed the message in a call to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in which he voiced “grave concern” over the Russian-backed Syrian government’s air and land assault on rebel areas of Aleppo.
“Secretary Kerry expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation in Syria, particularly for continued Russian and Syrian regime attacks on hospitals, the water supply network, and other civilian infrastructure in Aleppo,” State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a written statement.
“The secretary made clear the US and its partners hold Russia responsible for this situation, including the use of incendiary and bunker buster bombs in an urban environment, a drastic escalation that puts civilians at great risk,” he added.
Kerry also told Lavrov Washington was preparing to end its diplomatic engagement with Moscow on Syria — including possible intelligence-sharing — if Russia did not take “immediate steps to end the assault on Aleppo” and restore a defunct cease-fire. A US official said that the use of incendiary and bunker busting weapons in an area with civilians could open Russia up to accusations of war crimes but said there is no forum in which Russia might realistically face such charges.
Meanwhile, Russian or Syrian warplanes knocked a major Aleppo hospital out of service on Wednesday, hospital workers said, and ground forces intensified an assault on the city’s besieged rebel sector, in a battle that has become a potentially decisive turning point in the civil war. Shelling damaged at least another hospital and a bakery, killing six residents queuing up for bread under a siege that has trapped 250,000 people with food running out. Both hospitals were now out of service.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Iran nuclear chief sees no threat to deal if Trump wins

VIENNA A landmark nuclear accord sealed last year between Iran and six world powers will not be...

Iraq eyes more American troops before Mosul battle

BAGHDAD Iraq has asked Washington to send additional trainers and advisers ahead of the battle to...

Bombers of civilians in Aleppo will face God’s judgment — Pope Francis

VATICAN Pope Francis urged forces to stop bombing civilians in the Syrian city of Aleppo warning...

Etihad flight to Sydney turns back after engine fails

DUBAI The UAE s national airline says one of its flights made an emergency landing in Abu Dhabi...

Drone halts traffic at Dubai airport

DUBAI An unauthorized drone forced Dubai airport to halt air traffic for about half an hour on...

Ahmadinejad says will not run for president next year

DUBAI Mahmoud Ahmadinejad will not run for president in next year s Iranian election he said on...

Israel’s Peres dies after stroke

RAMAT GAN ISRAEL Israeli ex president Shimon Peres has died in Hospital on Wednesday as a result...

Daesh attacks kill at least 17 in Baghdad

BAGHDAD Bombings claimed by Daesh militants hit shopping areas in Shiite districts of the Iraqi...

Syria govt forces retake control of rebel-held Aleppo district

DAMASCUS Syria s army took control of a rebel held district in central Aleppo on Tuesday after...

Iraq opens new antiquities museum in Basra

BAGHDAD Iraq opened a new antiquities museum in the southern city of Basra on Tuesday with...

Death toll in migrant shipwreck off Egypt rises to 194

CAIRO Twenty five bodies were recovered on Tuesday from a boat that sank in Mediterranean waters...

For Israel, it doesn’t matter who is elected

JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet following the first US...

Desperate people of Aleppo fear massacre: rescue chief

WASHINGTON Life in Aleppo will become impossible within weeks under relentless Russian and Syrian...

Former Israeli president Shimon Peres in grave condition -media

TEL AVIV Close relatives of former Israeli president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shimon Peres...

Aleppo attacks ‘blatant violation of international law’ — NATO

BRATISLAVA Slovakia BEIRUT Lebanon NATO head Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday the morally totally...

US, UK denounce Russia for barbarity, war crimes in Syria

MOSCOW Moscow on Monday slammed the United States and Britain for accusing Russia of barbarism...

Around Arab News

Iran nuclear chief sees no threat to deal if Trump wins

VIENNA A landmark nuclear accord sealed last year between Iran and six world powers will not be...

US threatens to end Russia diplomacy

WASHINGTON The United States threatened on Wednesday to halt its diplomacy with Russia on Syria...

Iraq eyes more American troops before Mosul battle

BAGHDAD Iraq has asked Washington to send additional trainers and advisers ahead of the battle to...

Pippa wins court ban on hacked photos

LONDON Pippa Middleton younger sister of Britain s Duchess of Cambridge won a court injunction on...

Playboy’s Hijab-clad model sparks row

LOS ANGELES Playboy magazine once famous for bunnies for the first time is featuring a Muslim...

Pitt skips premiere to focus on ‘family situation’

LOS ANGELES Actor Brad Pitt said he was skipping the premiere of his latest project to focus on...

Schumer most dangerous celebrity on the Internet

LOS ANGELES Amy Schumer is the most dangerous celebrity on the Internet and not just because of...

Biopic brings Dhoni’s heartbreak to screen

MUMBAI A Bollywood biopic of Mahendra Singh Dhoni is to bring a tragic episode in the Indian...

Pepe the Frog meme branded a ‘hate symbol’

NEW YORK Online cartoon Pepe the Frog has been added to the Anti Defamation League ADL s database...

What did Trump, Hillary say about Mideast issues?

HILLARY CLINTON of what we heard Donald say has been about nuclear weapons He has said repeatedly...

Lufthansa board approves takeover of Brussels Airlines

BERLIN Lufthansa said its supervisory board has approved plans to acquire the remaining 55...

Nike on track for long-run growth

NEW YORK Nike Inc the world s No 1 footwear maker will continue to dominate the sportswear market...

BlackBerry set to end smartphone production

TORONTO BlackBerry Ltd will outsource the development and design of its smartphones a product...

Apple to make famous Battersea Power Station its London HQ

LONDON Global technology colossus Apple on Wednesday announced plans to create a London...

Pakistan launches $500m in Islamic bonds

KARACHI Pakistan is set to launch 500 million in Islamic bonds to raise money for its foreign...

Turkey vows structural measures after Moody’s downgrade

ANKARA Turkey will draw lessons from its credit downgrade to junk by Moody s but is already...