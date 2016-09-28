  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 40 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Demonstrations after police kill unarmed black man in California

World

Demonstrations after police kill unarmed black man in California

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

BOILING POINT: A man points at police as he and others yell at police while at the scene where a black man was shot by police earlier in El Cajon, east of San Diego, Calif., on Tuesday. (AP)

LOS ANGELES: Dozens of demonstrators protested Wednesday outside a suburban San Diego police station after a black man who reportedly was acting erratically at a strip mall was shot and killed by an officer when, according to authorities, he pulled an object from a pocket, pointed it and assumed a “shooting stance.”

Demonstrators listened to civil rights figures and chanted “no killer cops” and “black lives matter” during the peaceful protest outside the El Cajon Police Department headquarters.
The Rev. Shane Harris said the man’s sister had called 911 to report her brother was acting out and made clear he had mental issues.
“There were real issues with his mental health and that was part of the conversation,” Harris said in an interview.
One officer fired an electronic stun gun and another officer simultaneously fired his firearm several times, El Cajon Police Chief Jeff Davis told reporters at a news conference late Tuesday night. Davis would not say what the object was, but acknowledged it was not a weapon.
Before police announced the death, dozens of protesters gathered at the shooting scene, with some claiming the man was shot with his hands raised. Police disputed that and produced a frame from a cellphone video taken by a witness that appeared to show the man in the “shooting stance” as two officers approached with weapons drawn.
The fatal shooting happened just weeks after black men were shot and killed by police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and in Charlotte, North Carolina, where violent protests broke out.
Candles and flowers were left Wednesday at the scene of the Tuesday afternoon shooting, near bloodstains on the pavement.
The man shot often hung around the strip mall and frequently seemed “agitated but he was never aggressive toward me,” said Victor Hauer, who works at a nearby convenience store and sometimes bought the man food or gave him a few dollars.
The protest in El Cajon Tuesday was angry but peaceful. Several dozen people, most of them black, gathered and some cursed at officers guarding the scene. They chanted “black lives matter!” and “hands up, don’t shoot!”
Davis urged the community to remain calm and said the investigation will be thorough.
“This will be transparent,” he said. “This will be looked at by multiple sets of eyes, and not just ours.”
Police said they were called to the mall shortly after 2 p.m. by the sister of a man in his 30s who said he was “not acting like himself” and walking in traffic. They say the man refused “multiple” orders to take his hand from his pocket, then was shot after pulling out the object.
When detectives arrived, police say a female witness came forward and voluntarily provided cellphone video of the incident. Authorities released the single frame from it but not the video. El Cajon officers do not wear body cameras.
Other videos quickly surfaced showing the aftermath. In one posted to Facebook, an unidentified woman is heard telling police at the scene that the man was ordered to take his hand out of his pocket.
“I said: ‘Take your hand out your pocket, baby, or they’re going to shoot you.’ He said ‘no, no, no,’ “ the woman said. “When he lifted his hand out ... he did have something in his hand but it wasn’t no gun, and that’s when they shot him.”
Another woman on the video wearing hospital-style work clothing identified herself as the man’s sister. She shrieked and cried, telling officers that she had called them to help her brother, who she described as mentally ill.
“I just called for help, and you came and killed him,” she said.
Michael Ray Rodriguez was among witnesses who said the man had his hands in the air. He said that he was driving from his apartment complex past the shooting scene and saw a shirtless black man with his hands raised.
The officer “let go of the trigger and shot him again and again,” Rodriguez told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

MH17 downed ‘by missile brought from Russia’

NIEUWEGEIN Netherlands Dutch led criminal investigators said Wednesday they have solid evidence...

Five arrested on suspicion of forming Daesh cell in Europe

MADRAD Police have arrested five suspected members of a Daesh cell in Spain Belgium and Germany...

FBI to put up database on police use of deadly force

WASHINGTON The FBI will have up and running within two years a database that tracks instances of...

Mother, brother of NYC bomb suspect held in Afghanistan

NEW YORK The mother and a brother of New York City bombing suspect Ahmad Rahami have been...

What did Trump, Hillary say about Mideast issues?

HILLARY CLINTON of what we heard Donald say has been about nuclear weapons He has said repeatedly...

SAARC summit postponed after India-Pakistan rift

NEW DELHI A key South Asian summit was postponed Wednesday after India and three other countries...

Pak PM: Modi can’t withdraw Indus Water Treaty unilaterally

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s top civil military leadership on Wednesday held a detailed review of...

Taliban blast ‘non-serious’ Trump after US presidential debate

PESHAWAR Pakistan Taliban leaders followed the US presidential debate closely but heard nothing...

CIA chief opposes bill allowing 9/11 suits against Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON CIA Director John Brennan said on Wednesday that legislation to allow lawsuits against...

Drug lords killed, injured in Philippine jail clash

MANILA A man accused by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte of being the nation s top drug...

South Asia summit in peril as India, 3 allies pull out

NEW DELHI A key South Asian summit was in doubt Wednesday after India and three other countries...

US owes blacks reparations over slavery: UN experts

GENEVA The United States should give African Americans reparations for slavery UN experts said...

Probe: Malaysian jet downed by missile launcher from Russia

NIEUWEGEIN Netherlands Dutch led criminal investigators said Wednesday they have solid evidence...

A Miss Universe insulted by Trump steps up for Clinton

WASHINGTON Alicia Machado says that when she gained weight after being crowned Miss Universe for...

China flies military jets over strait near Japan

BEIJING China has sent fighter planes for the first time over a strait near Japan the two...

Two Americans held in Thai frozen body case

BANGKOK Thai police said Tuesday that two men accused of hiding a dismembered body in a Bangkok...

Around Arab News

MH17 downed ‘by missile brought from Russia’

NIEUWEGEIN Netherlands Dutch led criminal investigators said Wednesday they have solid evidence...

Five arrested on suspicion of forming Daesh cell in Europe

MADRAD Police have arrested five suspected members of a Daesh cell in Spain Belgium and Germany...

FBI to put up database on police use of deadly force

WASHINGTON The FBI will have up and running within two years a database that tracks instances of...

Demonstrations after police kill unarmed black man in California

LOS ANGELES Dozens of demonstrators protested Wednesday outside a suburban San Diego police...

Mother, brother of NYC bomb suspect held in Afghanistan

NEW YORK The mother and a brother of New York City bombing suspect Ahmad Rahami have been...

Iran nuclear chief sees no threat to deal if Trump wins

VIENNA A landmark nuclear accord sealed last year between Iran and six world powers will not be...

US threatens to end Russia diplomacy

WASHINGTON The United States threatened on Wednesday to halt its diplomacy with Russia on Syria...

Iraq eyes more American troops before Mosul battle

BAGHDAD Iraq has asked Washington to send additional trainers and advisers ahead of the battle to...

Pippa wins court ban on hacked photos

LONDON Pippa Middleton younger sister of Britain s Duchess of Cambridge won a court injunction on...

Playboy’s Hijab-clad model sparks row

LOS ANGELES Playboy magazine once famous for bunnies for the first time is featuring a Muslim...

Pitt skips premiere to focus on ‘family situation’

LOS ANGELES Actor Brad Pitt said he was skipping the premiere of his latest project to focus on...

Schumer most dangerous celebrity on the Internet

LOS ANGELES Amy Schumer is the most dangerous celebrity on the Internet and not just because of...

Biopic brings Dhoni’s heartbreak to screen

MUMBAI A Bollywood biopic of Mahendra Singh Dhoni is to bring a tragic episode in the Indian...

Pepe the Frog meme branded a ‘hate symbol’

NEW YORK Online cartoon Pepe the Frog has been added to the Anti Defamation League ADL s database...

What did Trump, Hillary say about Mideast issues?

HILLARY CLINTON of what we heard Donald say has been about nuclear weapons He has said repeatedly...

Lufthansa board approves takeover of Brussels Airlines

BERLIN Lufthansa said its supervisory board has approved plans to acquire the remaining 55...