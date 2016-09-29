  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

SFDA rejected 32,000 food products since 2012

ARAB NEWS |

At least 364,000 imported food products were approved for sale. (SPA)

JEDDAH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority says it has checked about 396,000 imported food products since it started applying the electronic system on imported food in 2012.
The authority approved the registration of 364,000 products and rejected the registration of 32,000.
Mohammed Al-Meshal, the chief executive officer at the SFDA, said in a press statement that the same period witnessed the arrival of 1.188 million food shipments, of which the authority gave clearance to 1.127 million, and refused clearance for 15,822.
In 2015, the authority checked 112,786 food products, of which 17,583 food products were rejected and about 8,655 products returned for modification. In addition, some 500,000 food shipments arrived. Of them, 493,000 products were given clearance, while 6,761 were rejected.
He added that e-services for the control of imported food are aimed at building a database containing detailed information on the movement of imported food products, and facilitating the authority’s task in controlling imported food products to ensure its safety in the Saudi market.
He pointed out that the registration of imported food will enable consumers through its database to search for the products they use to find out the nutritional values and the information on food conservation, in addition to the related warnings and other necessary information.
“The program reduced the length of time needed for clearance of products from three days to only hours, and simplified the steps involved in surveillance and scrutiny. The program provides a tracking of product service, and creates a detailed information base,” explained Al-Meshal.
He confirmed the program blocks those who seek to enter food unfit for consumption and contrary to Saudi specifications for food safety and security.
SFDA offers the service for electronically registering imported food products free of charge within its efforts to ensure the safety of imported food and its quality, starting from the production stage until it reaches the end consumer.
Registering a food product is a step that precedes its import, and the importing company or firm must electronically enter all data concerning the food product to get the necessary approvals.

