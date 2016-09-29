Access to govt portals will be via digital ID

JEDDAH: Digital ID has been adopted as a means of access to the electronic portals of all government agencies.



Every citizen will use his national identity and password to enter the portal and have access to all government agencies.

The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday confirmed this in a statement after the announcement of the partnership between the government, represented by the Interior Ministry, and GITEX Technology Week.

Mohammed Al-Asiri, official spokesman of the National Information Center, said that before the end of 2016, all services of the National Information Center will be available to all government agencies.

“Currently, about 80 percent of the government entities are benefiting from these services,” he added.

After signing the partnership, the Interior Ministry said that the Kingdom will be the regional partner for the biggest technical event in the region, to be held from October 16 to 20 in Dubai, and that start-up companies and entrepreneurial ventures in the Kingdom will contribute to achieving the goals of Vision 2030.

Al-Asiri said that Saudi entrepreneurs are the best educated and most digitally savvy and will lead to the public and private sector’s digital transformation. In addition, this will drive the digital economy’s competitiveness for the Kingdom.

He added that the Saudi government, in the context of its partnership with GITEX, sought to increase the pace of entrepreneurs and institutions to achieve the goals of the Vision 2030 aimed at building a knowledge-based economy.

Ahmed Al-Khaja, senior vice president of the Dubai World Trade Center, which hosts GITEX Technology Week, said the regional partnership of the Kingdom officially in GITEX 2016 demonstrates its commitment to nationwide digital transformation.

He added: ”GITEX Technology Week will play an important role in connecting the Kingdom’s emerging technology sector with international markets, and in increasing the influxes of foreign direct investment into the Kingdom’s rapidly growing technology sector.”