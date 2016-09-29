  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Women-only telecom complex opens in Riyadh

Women investors in the complex on incentives and facilities provided by the ministry to Saudis desiring to invest in this sector. (SPA)

RIYADH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has officially opened the first women’s telecom complex in Ghurnatah, eastern Riyadh, with 100 percent Saudi employees in the complex, and with full and integrated services meeting women’s requirements.
The complex comprises more than 40 stores and shops allocated for the sale and services of mobile phones, women’s accessories and foodstuff.
In addition to other services, special buses ferry women workers and investors to and from the complex.
Adviser to the minister of labor and social development and general supervisor of the localization program, Ibrahim Al-Shafi, and Ministry Undersecretary for Special Programs Abdulmunim Al-Shihri attended the opening ceremony.
Al-Shafi briefed women investors in the complex on incentives and facilities provided by the ministry to Saudis desiring to invest in this sector, including free training programs, supporting salaries and funding loans, and signing agreements with telecom mega-firms in providing free consultancy services.
For his part, Al-Shihri affirmed the ministry’s continued support for businessmen concerned with the establishment of women’s telecom complexes in a manner that will contribute to localize jobs and provide more jobs for Saudi women.
He said the ministry directly provides services inside the complex in the form of funds, protection, inspections, training and employment.

