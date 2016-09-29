Egypt’s flirtation with the Syrian regime

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry recently highlighted differences with Saudi Arabia over Syria. Not many were interested in this official stance conveyed by him. Some viewed it as a positive move toward the Syrian regime, but it did not stir any sensitivity in Gulf countries, as some may have expected it to.

At a time when dozens of Russian and US fighter jets compete in Syrian airspace, and when thousands of soldiers and Iranian mercenaries are present on the ground, this stance adds nothing. Egypt has chosen to keep away from the Syrian crisis since it started five years ago, because it was busy with its own revolution and its domestic repercussions.

Since it does not agree with its allies’ policy over Syria, it does not lead a political process, fund the opposition or support the regime. It allows the entry of some opposition figures, prevents the entry of some, and uses diplomatic, flexible rhetoric.

Cairo has had three different regimes in the past five years. During this time, it has several times declared its neutrality, which has often been interpreted as bias toward Damascus. This happened during the military rule that was established after Egypt’s revolution erupted, during the Muslim Brotherhood’s reign, and during the current presidency of Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.

Perhaps the most dangerous stance was at the beginning of 2013, when then-President Mohammed Mursi received Mahmoud Ahmedinejad, the first Iranian president to visit Cairo following Iran’s revolution.

Gulf countries ignored this move as they are well aware of the deep-rooted ties between the Brotherhood in Egypt and Gaza and with the Iranians.

Mursi continued to resist Saudi and Qatari pressure and abstained from taking a hostile stance against Damascus, Tehran’s ally, until June 2013, 18 days before protests demanding his ouster erupted. He took a stance against Damascus while attending a conference in solidarity with Syria that was organized by the Brotherhood in Cairo, but it was too late.

It was an unprecedented stance because Syria’s Brotherhood are not with Egypt’s or Gaza’s due to divisions over Iran.

Mohammed Farouk Tayfour, deputy leader of Syria’s Brotherhood, said he refused that his movement be associated with theirs: “We’re not obliged to adopt the Brothers’ approach in Egypt and Palestine. We’re in a violent conflict with the Iranians.”

Egypt’s former President Hosni Mubarak was the only one who adopted a strict policy against Tehran and Damascus for some 30 years. However, now it seems Cairo prefers to decrease its regional role as it reiterates its wish to decrease regional war and chaos. This wish is romantic.

Libya’s civil war has greatly damaged Egypt’s security. Cairo could have considered Libya a relevant security issue and participated in imposing a military solution with the support of the central authority. This could have put an end to other interfering parties, and would have made Egypt a key player in the region and in terms of European security.

However, we understand it desire to stay away from crises and focus on its domestic situation.

Abdulrahman Al-Rashed is a veteran and internationally acclaimed columnist. He is the former general manager of Al Arabiya news channel and ex-editor in chief of Asharq Al-Awsat.