2 children, teacher shot in US

CHARLESTON, South Carolina: A teenager shot and wounded two children and a teacher at an elementary school in South Carolina, before being taken into custody on Wednesday, police said. The shooting happened in the early afternoon at Townville Elementary School in Anderson County, located near the Georgia state line about 160 km northeast of Atlanta. The dead body of an adult was found on a dirt road near the school, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore told the Anderson Independent Mail, adding that the death appeared to be related to the shooting.