Xerox Corporate Golf Challenge Qualifying Round 10 tees off tomorrow at Dirab

RIYADH: After the last weekend’s Saudi National Day Golf Tournament, Dirab Golf & Country Club goes back-to-back to open the new season when the 2016 Xerox Corporate Golf Challenge Qualifying Round 10 takes place on Saturday.

Another banner field is expected to tee it up during the 7:30 a.m. shotgun start for the two ball bettterball Stableford format with 3/4 handicap competition. Players will each receive a goody bag courtesy of Xerox.

Ihab Wahba, general manager Operations, Xerox Saudi Arabia, said: “Our yearly qualifying rounds at Dirab Golf and Country Club, last year, were a massive success with four qualifiers and tournament champions. We are anticipating an excellent level of competition among the Kingdom’s corporate executive golfers, and look forward to an exciting day of play.”

The grand final of the Xerox Corporate Golf Challenge will be held in December at the Al Zorah Golf Club in Ajman, UAE.

The newest on-course competition in the Challenge this year is King of Pars, for teams performing the best on Pars 3, 4, and 5, with prizes sponsored by deVere Acuma. Teams that score the most across holes also go into the ‘Golden Ticket’ draw, for wild-card entries into the grand finals.

The Emirate of Ajman in the UAE is the host city and key supporter of Xerox Corporate Golf Challenge 2016, and destination partners include the Ajman Palace, Ajman Kempinski, and Ajman Saray. Venue sponsors for the 2016 Grand Final are Fairmont Ajman hotels and Ajman’s Al Zorah Golf Club. Sponsors of the tournament include deVere Acuma, Chrysler, and Select Property.