  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah opens its doors, bringing elegance with a modern twist to Red Sea city

Corporate News

Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah opens its doors, bringing elegance with a modern twist to Red Sea city

ARAB NEWS |

JEDDAH: Movenpick Hotels & Resorts opened the doors to the Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah, a unique European-style property in one of Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing cities.
The 228-room property, which marks the Swiss hospitality firm’s third hotel in Jeddah and 11th in the Kingdom, seamlessly blends a classical interior design with a contemporary façade and the latest modern comforts.
Ideally located near to both the Al-Harthy Exhibition Center and Mall of Arabia, and just a 15-minute drive from King Abdulaziz International Airport, the five-star hotel meets the diverse needs of business, leisure and MICE-related travelers.
The deal to manage Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah has been signed with AlTayyar Travel Group, a major player in the Middle East’s tourism industry and the only publicly-listed travel group in Saudi Arabia.
Group CEO Abdullah Aldawood said Movenpick Hotels & Resorts had been selected to operate the property due to its “strong track record operating successful properties across Jeddah and Saudi Arabia”.
He added: “We are therefore confident that our new project, Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah, will set new hospitality standards in this area of the city, catering well to its thriving business and leisure tourism industry.”
Hotel facilities include eight flexible meeting rooms featuring natural light and the latest AV equipment, an elegant Palladian-style ballroom capable of accommodating up to 600 guests, the Al-Maha Health Club & Spa and an inviting rooftop swimming pool.
“Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah introduces a new European-style hotel concept to the city, offering guests timeless elegance across every touch point, from its classical interior design to traditional cuisine, but executed with a distinct modern edge and complemented with the latest technology and amenities,” said Andreas Mattmuller, chief operating officer, Movenpick Hotels & Resorts, Middle East and South Asia.
There are three restaurants from which to choose, including all-day dining outlet Al-Deira, the glamorous Al Moltaqa Cafe, and Al-Zohoor Garden located next to the rooftop pool.
To celebrate the opening of Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah, the property is offering a 25 percent discount on reserved room prices, which start at SR700 per room, per night.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Corporate News

Kingdom official country partner for Dubai Gitex Technology Week

Saudi Arabia has become the official country partner for the Gitex Technology Week which begins...

Kudu launching new design and improved menu

Kudu the largest restaurant company founded in Saudi Arabia announced hat it is embarking on a...

New Zealand business leaders in Riyadh talks

Business opportunities available under Saudi Vision 2030 were outlined at a meeting held between...

Investcorp to distribute over $700 million to investors

Investcorp a major provider and manager of alternative investment products announced projected...

Etihad to deploy Dreamliner on Riyadh route

Etihad Airways is to deploy a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on one of its twice daily scheduled flights...

Solo Fine Jewelry launches Fleche D’amour the Diamond Arrow range

Fleche D amour the soft Arrow collection varies between the 18 karat yellow white and Rose gold...

Joyalukkas credits customers for winning DSES award

With the ushering in of the last quarter of 2016 Joyalukkas says it will go down in the group s...

Mobily unveils protection program for smartphones

Etihad Etisalat Mobily has launched Mobily Protect a special program for Mobily smartphones...

Bupa Arabia honors strategic partners

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Health Insurance claimed as the largest specialized health insurance...

Movenpick Hotel & Resort Yanbu makes offers for wedding bookings

With the ability to host weddings for up to 550 guests Movenpick Hotel Resort Yanbu is one of the...

Quantum dot era ushers in with Samsung’s new SUHD lineup

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in Saudi Arabia launched its new 2016 SUHD TVs with its Quantum dot...

Dubai becomes increasingly attractive to Chinese investors

DUBAI Dubai s housing market has always had high profile investors that kept the port city s real...

Leica Camera AG, Huawei establish new R&D center

Huawei and Leica Camera AG announced they have expanded their strategic collaboration with the...

EY ranks No. 1 among GCC management consultancy firms

Ernst Young EY is the number 1 ranked organization among all major management consultancy firms...

Dubai Exports’ Sao Paulo forum focuses on halal hub status

Dubai Exports the export promotion agency of the Department of Economic Development DED in Dubai...

GE’s new Jeddah office puts into practice focus on promoting collaboration

GE Saudi Arabia has opened its new office in Jeddah which puts into practice the company s focus...

Around Arab News

Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah opens its doors, bringing elegance with a modern twist to Red Sea city

JEDDAH Movenpick Hotels Resorts opened the doors to the Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah a unique...

Sugar gives bees a happy buzz: study

MIAMI United States An unexpected sugary snack can give bees a little buzz and appears to lift...

After rejecting Obama veto, US lawmakers worried about Sept. 11 law

WASHINGTON US lawmakers on Thursday expressed doubts about Sept 11 legislation they forced on...

4 foreigners, Saudi held for terrorism

JEDDAH Police arrested five people four foreigners and one Saudi for links with terrorist groups...

Crown Prince arrives in Ankara for crucial talks

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Naif minister of interior arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara...

Time to take one for the team, says Rosberg

SEPANG Malaysia World championship leader Nico Rosberg wants to cap an incredible year for his...

WADA expert defends exemptions system

MONTREAL The head of the World Anti Doping Agency s panel overseeing therapeutic use exemptions...

'Confident' Halep books place in WTA finals

WUHAN China World No 5 Simona Halep downed Madison Keys in the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open...

Bolts find spark vs. TNT to level series

MANILA For a team that looked to didn t have a chance the last time out Meralco played like the...

Xerox Corporate Golf Challenge Qualifying Round 10 tees off tomorrow at Dirab

RIYADH After the last weekend s Saudi National Day Golf Tournament Dirab Golf Country Club goes...

US out to snap Europe streak in Ryder Cup showdown

CHASKA Minnesota A revamped American squad that US captain Davis Love called the best ever...

Kerry: US on verge of ending Syria talks with Russia

WASHINGTON Secretary of State John Kerry says the US is on the verge of ending Syria talks with...

Kohli shrugs off rankings pressure for New Zealand Test

KOLKATA Skipper Virat Kohli shrugged off pressure Thursday for India to regain the top spot in...

Celtic holds City in thriller; Atletico sinks Bayern

PARIS Raheem Sterling netted at both ends as Manchester City were made to fight for a 3 3 draw...

Sagmit Dental Clinic, Sky Freight-Virgin Mobile bowlers seize spotlight

JEDDAH Sagmit Dental Clinic followed the lead of Sky Freight Virgin Mobile as Team of the Week...

8th ALBAIK Team Tennis Tournament kicks off today

JEDDAH ASTEC s 29th team tennis event since its inception in 1999 starts on Friday at the...