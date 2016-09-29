Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah opens its doors, bringing elegance with a modern twist to Red Sea city

JEDDAH: Movenpick Hotels & Resorts opened the doors to the Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah, a unique European-style property in one of Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing cities.

The 228-room property, which marks the Swiss hospitality firm’s third hotel in Jeddah and 11th in the Kingdom, seamlessly blends a classical interior design with a contemporary façade and the latest modern comforts.

Ideally located near to both the Al-Harthy Exhibition Center and Mall of Arabia, and just a 15-minute drive from King Abdulaziz International Airport, the five-star hotel meets the diverse needs of business, leisure and MICE-related travelers.

The deal to manage Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah has been signed with AlTayyar Travel Group, a major player in the Middle East’s tourism industry and the only publicly-listed travel group in Saudi Arabia.

Group CEO Abdullah Aldawood said Movenpick Hotels & Resorts had been selected to operate the property due to its “strong track record operating successful properties across Jeddah and Saudi Arabia”.

He added: “We are therefore confident that our new project, Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah, will set new hospitality standards in this area of the city, catering well to its thriving business and leisure tourism industry.”

Hotel facilities include eight flexible meeting rooms featuring natural light and the latest AV equipment, an elegant Palladian-style ballroom capable of accommodating up to 600 guests, the Al-Maha Health Club & Spa and an inviting rooftop swimming pool.

“Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah introduces a new European-style hotel concept to the city, offering guests timeless elegance across every touch point, from its classical interior design to traditional cuisine, but executed with a distinct modern edge and complemented with the latest technology and amenities,” said Andreas Mattmuller, chief operating officer, Movenpick Hotels & Resorts, Middle East and South Asia.

There are three restaurants from which to choose, including all-day dining outlet Al-Deira, the glamorous Al Moltaqa Cafe, and Al-Zohoor Garden located next to the rooftop pool.

To celebrate the opening of Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah, the property is offering a 25 percent discount on reserved room prices, which start at SR700 per room, per night.