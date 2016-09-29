  • Search form

Fashion

Mirror, mirror on the wall, which are the fairest sunglasses of them all?

Rima Al-Mukhtar

Rainbow-bright sunglasses are invading the global fashion scene this season. The huge rainbow-reflective lenses have found fans in several regional and international fashion trendsetters.
Sunglasses with black lenses have dominated the fashion scene for ages.They successfully hide the eyes and the wearer does not have to worry about any eye makeup underneath. Mirrored sunglasses provide an eye-catching camouflage and have a brightening effect that puts the entire outfit in the spotlight.
Supporting classic frame styles — from aviators to cat eye - mirrored sunglasses mix a little bit of both the 80’s and 90’s with prints and designs that are completely happening now. From monochromatic to oil slick effects, mirrored sunglasses are joyful, bright, youthful and ideal for this season.
Leading fashion brands have launched their collections featuring mirrored sunglasses. Dior was one of the first ones to come out with beautifully designed sunglasses in rose gold, silver, blue among other colors with feminine shapes that will blow your mind. The Dior Diorsplit Two-Tone Metallic Aviator Sunglasses are your best bet if you are looking to splurge on a statement pair; these awesome Dior aviators can’t be missed. The split gold-and-rose-gold lenses make sure you’re always camera-ready, while providing 100 percent UVA/UVB protection at the same time.
From the brand that made aviators famous, Ray-Ban gives the original frames a facelift with colorful flash lenses. Ray-Ban Rimless Mirrored Iridescent Aviator Sunglasses will keep the selfie game going strong when you rock this Instagram-worthy style.
Urban Outfitters Miami Flash Aviator Sunglasses will let you think pink. These reflective aviator sunglasses are perfect for days spent on the beach.
Burberry joined the trend with their Check-Print Aviator Sunglasses. If you think you cannot pull off the oversized style of aviators, try these petite-fit Burberry sunglasses. Reflective check lenses add a storied element of luxe to the sporty metal frames.
There are different ways to use sunglasses to help step up the color of your outfit. One can keep the whole outfit together from the same color family and then top it off with rainbow shades to help add dimension and bring the whole outfit together. If the outfit has patterns or textures, use the eyewear to highlight an accent color and pull the whole look together. One can keep the clothing style sleek and simple, using a small pop of color from the sunglasses to give the look some much needed stylish edge. The way one chooses to sport this trend is totally up to the individual’s style, this youthful trend is made especially for those who are looking to have a little fun with their outfits.

