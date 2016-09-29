Dubai-based Galia Lahav designing bridal pieces with passion

The focus of a woman’s wedding is centered entirely upon her choice of what bridal wear brand she is going to wear on her big day. Since it’s a ‘fulfilling moment’ of her life in every way, there can be no room whatsoever for maddening second thoughts to crop up (especially regarding the label), which will only spoil the overall celebratory atmosphere. And for any bride-to-be, going through this sort of crisis is something she will never put up with. Fret not is the answer to it all!

When Galia Lahav, world-renowned haute couture designer is here, there is no need to feel fidgety and lost at all. Frankly speaking, she is the ‘guardian angel’ for women getting hitched across the globe because of the marvelous bridal gowns she creates and they instantly fall in love with the lively designs.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, we sit down with her to find out what motivated her to become a bridal and evening wear designer, and what it means to her who was later joined by her home designer Sharon Sever.

A self-taught designer, she was always drawn to the universe of haute couture and she knew all along that the best way to manifest it is through bridal gowns and evening wear. “Designing bridal pieces is my biggest passion that I think of every second,” she says. “This is the soul of my life.”

It’s a mix-up of both originality and innovative style that strongly rules the brand philosophy and this is what makes it so high-end. And the intervening process starts from the design first and follows with the quality of fabric, handwork and the finished product. “Each dress reflects how passionate we are about our work in order to translate the dream into reality. It all comes down to getting the idea right,” he says.

Another important aspect of her extraordinary work involves visualizing a woman’s figure to design these tempting gowns for which she is always in the limelight. “It’s crucial, as we specialize mainly in custom-made sort of thing. Therefore, the client always inspires us,” Galia says.

Talking about her definition of the perfect bride who will totally do justice to her glorious creations, Galia says she should be a fashionable woman with an exquisite sense of style — someone who is open-minded as well as bold enough to wear a creation that might be risky at times.

In terms of inspirations that serve her palate remarkably, Galia gets all of that from great art (such as that of the great Antonio Canova who had extreme details and lots of passion and motion in his marble sculptures which she believes are simply breathtaking), music (especially classic), books, her next door neighbors, humanity and sexuality.

They use only luxe fabrics in their collections. In fact, this is derived in a particular way as Galia explains, “All fabrics used are exclusively made for us. We specialize in body contouring and extremely fitted silhouettes that we achieve by using special blends made for us, which allows us to provide both beauty and comfort to the highest degree.”

It’s no surprise that celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Rodriguez, Vanessa Hudgens, Angela Bassett, Serena Williams, Maggie Grace, Jane Kramer, Carrie Underwood and many more have worn her designed dresses on big occasions.

This is where the irresistible phenomenon of celebrity endorsement rings true without a doubt. “We’re known for our elaborate and glamorous style so we’re naturally drawn to the most fashionable and distinguished venues, like red carpet events. And because we design fashionable attire for brides, we have to be up-to-date every time,” he says.

That there is this high level of interest from women in Galia’s wonderful dresses is proof that most brides prefer bespoke couture as each wedding gown is a personal thing for them.

Since creativity has no boundaries, Galia has expanded her burgeoning empire by launching the prêt-a-porter line too including the new evening collection. “It’s just an ongoing journey as many more are to come,” she says.