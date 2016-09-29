  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai-based Galia Lahav designing bridal pieces with passion

Fashion

Dubai-based Galia Lahav designing bridal pieces with passion

Nagmani, [email protected] |

Galia Lahav, left, and one of her creations.

The focus of a woman’s wedding is centered entirely upon her choice of what bridal wear brand she is going to wear on her big day. Since it’s a ‘fulfilling moment’ of her life in every way, there can be no room whatsoever for maddening second thoughts to crop up (especially regarding the label), which will only spoil the overall celebratory atmosphere. And for any bride-to-be, going through this sort of crisis is something she will never put up with. Fret not is the answer to it all!
When Galia Lahav, world-renowned haute couture designer is here, there is no need to feel fidgety and lost at all. Frankly speaking, she is the ‘guardian angel’ for women getting hitched across the globe because of the marvelous bridal gowns she creates and they instantly fall in love with the lively designs.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, we sit down with her to find out what motivated her to become a bridal and evening wear designer, and what it means to her who was later joined by her home designer Sharon Sever.
A self-taught designer, she was always drawn to the universe of haute couture and she knew all along that the best way to manifest it is through bridal gowns and evening wear. “Designing bridal pieces is my biggest passion that I think of every second,” she says. “This is the soul of my life.”
It’s a mix-up of both originality and innovative style that strongly rules the brand philosophy and this is what makes it so high-end. And the intervening process starts from the design first and follows with the quality of fabric, handwork and the finished product. “Each dress reflects how passionate we are about our work in order to translate the dream into reality. It all comes down to getting the idea right,” he says.
Another important aspect of her extraordinary work involves visualizing a woman’s figure to design these tempting gowns for which she is always in the limelight. “It’s crucial, as we specialize mainly in custom-made sort of thing. Therefore, the client always inspires us,” Galia says.
Talking about her definition of the perfect bride who will totally do justice to her glorious creations, Galia says she should be a fashionable woman with an exquisite sense of style — someone who is open-minded as well as bold enough to wear a creation that might be risky at times.
In terms of inspirations that serve her palate remarkably, Galia gets all of that from great art (such as that of the great Antonio Canova who had extreme details and lots of passion and motion in his marble sculptures which she believes are simply breathtaking), music (especially classic), books, her next door neighbors, humanity and sexuality.
They use only luxe fabrics in their collections. In fact, this is derived in a particular way as Galia explains, “All fabrics used are exclusively made for us. We specialize in body contouring and extremely fitted silhouettes that we achieve by using special blends made for us, which allows us to provide both beauty and comfort to the highest degree.”
It’s no surprise that celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Rodriguez, Vanessa Hudgens, Angela Bassett, Serena Williams, Maggie Grace, Jane Kramer, Carrie Underwood and many more have worn her designed dresses on big occasions.
This is where the irresistible phenomenon of celebrity endorsement rings true without a doubt. “We’re known for our elaborate and glamorous style so we’re naturally drawn to the most fashionable and distinguished venues, like red carpet events. And because we design fashionable attire for brides, we have to be up-to-date every time,” he says.
That there is this high level of interest from women in Galia’s wonderful dresses is proof that most brides prefer bespoke couture as each wedding gown is a personal thing for them.
Since creativity has no boundaries, Galia has expanded her burgeoning empire by launching the prêt-a-porter line too including the new evening collection. “It’s just an ongoing journey as many more are to come,” she says.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Fashion

Mirror, mirror on the wall, which are the fairest sunglasses of them all?

Rainbow bright sunglasses are invading the global fashion scene this season The huge rainbow...

Ali Younes couture livens up feminine elegance

Designing riveting dresses is his passion that ultimately makes him triumphant at wooing A list...

Caviar: Food for your skin

For centuries caviar has been known to be a magical source of dense rich nutrients Scarce and...

This season, speak the brow language

Thick thin retouched shaped defined it s all about brows this season at Sephora They are putting...

Wallace Chan’s jewelry creates a stir

The art of jewelry making is considered a highly individualistic journey It represents the unique...

Swathe yourself in Ashi’s majestic couture

The fashion scene in Saudi Arabia is certainly seeing a new dawn Is it Yes thanks to its well...

Back in style: Chokers make a comeback

Back when I was in middle school chokers were a huge trend It was the it thing in the 90 s when...

Native Dubai: A new luxury handbag brand in town

Dubai is indisputably a paradise of luxe sophistication that s just waiting to blow away the...

Look fresh and fantastic this summer

Summer is all about looking fresh stylish and effortless All you need is big hair bright lips and...

Trend alert: Pocket squares and handkerchiefs are back

Old and historic styles are often brought back in the world of fashion tweaked to match the...

Lydia Courteille: A shining star in the world of fine jewels

Parisians know best what it means to be fashionable in every aspect of life It s rooted in their...

Anabela Chan’s magical jewelry is for all women

Without jewelry a woman s beauty is considered incomplete It s like a body without soul We know...

On board with BECCA: In conversation with Kerry Cole

When it comes to makeup it is always fascinating to see how different women use the same product...

Saudi designer set to take the world by storm

Saudi fashion designers seem to be enjoying a great deal of success as they continue to turn...

Moe Khoja fuses East and West in Hindamme

In the world of fashion hindamme an old Arabic word used for hundreds of years influenced by the...

Add bling to your bags with stylish straps

Bag straps and handles come in all sizes and styles This year s hot new trend features...

Around Arab News

Mirror, mirror on the wall, which are the fairest sunglasses of them all?

Rainbow bright sunglasses are invading the global fashion scene this season The huge rainbow...

Dubai-based Galia Lahav designing bridal pieces with passion

The focus of a woman s wedding is centered entirely upon her choice of what bridal wear brand she...

Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah opens its doors, bringing elegance with a modern twist to Red Sea city

JEDDAH Movenpick Hotels Resorts opened the doors to the Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah a unique...

Sugar gives bees a happy buzz: study

MIAMI United States An unexpected sugary snack can give bees a little buzz and appears to lift...

After rejecting Obama veto, US lawmakers worried about Sept. 11 law

WASHINGTON US lawmakers on Thursday expressed doubts about Sept 11 legislation they forced on...

4 foreigners, Saudi held for terrorism

JEDDAH Police arrested five people four foreigners and one Saudi for links with terrorist groups...

Crown Prince arrives in Ankara for crucial talks

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Naif minister of interior arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara...

Time to take one for the team, says Rosberg

SEPANG Malaysia World championship leader Nico Rosberg wants to cap an incredible year for his...

WADA expert defends exemptions system

MONTREAL The head of the World Anti Doping Agency s panel overseeing therapeutic use exemptions...

'Confident' Halep books place in WTA finals

WUHAN China World No 5 Simona Halep downed Madison Keys in the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open...

Bolts find spark vs. TNT to level series

MANILA For a team that looked to didn t have a chance the last time out Meralco played like the...

Xerox Corporate Golf Challenge Qualifying Round 10 tees off tomorrow at Dirab

RIYADH After the last weekend s Saudi National Day Golf Tournament Dirab Golf Country Club goes...

US out to snap Europe streak in Ryder Cup showdown

CHASKA Minnesota A revamped American squad that US captain Davis Love called the best ever...

Kerry: US on verge of ending Syria talks with Russia

WASHINGTON Secretary of State John Kerry says the US is on the verge of ending Syria talks with...

Kohli shrugs off rankings pressure for New Zealand Test

KOLKATA Skipper Virat Kohli shrugged off pressure Thursday for India to regain the top spot in...

Celtic holds City in thriller; Atletico sinks Bayern

PARIS Raheem Sterling netted at both ends as Manchester City were made to fight for a 3 3 draw...