  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 46 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Washing machine safety issues: Samsung in talks with watchdog

Economy

Washing machine safety issues: Samsung in talks with watchdog

Reuters |

Samsung washing machines are seen as an employee inspects refrigerators at a store in Johannesburg. (Reuters)

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics, which is already reeling from a global recall of its Note 7 smartphones, said on Thursday it is in talks with a US watchdog to address potential safety problems related to some of its washing machines.
The South Korean tech company’s comments came as the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned of problems with some of Samsung’s top-load washing machines, following media reports that they had exploded.
Certain top-load washing machines made between March 2011 and April 2016 were affected, both the company and the CPSC said.
“In rare cases, affected units may experience abnormal vibrations that could pose a risk of personal injury or property damage when washing bedding, bulky or water-resistant items,” Samsung said on its website.
The company said consumers with affected models should use the lower speed delicate cycle when washing those materials.
Samsung did not mention the models impacted but asked customers to enter their washing machine’s serial number to determine if their machine is affected.
It was not immediately known how many units were involved, but a Samsung spokesperson said models sold outside North America are not affected by the issue.
Samsung is also facing a lawsuit from US customers who, according to a filing in a New Jersey court on Aug. 12., said their machines “explode during normal use.”
Samsung, the world’s top smartphone maker, announced on Sept. 2 a global recall of at least 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets due to faulty batteries causing some phones to catch fire.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Economy

Bill Gates-inspired anti-poverty initiative takes shape in Jeddah

JEDDAH Two years after Bill Gates announced a major fund to fight poverty the initiative took...

Electric cars purr at post-‘dieselgate’ Paris motor show

PARIS Automakers at the Paris Motor Show unveiled several electric cars with a range of up to 400...

SAMA asks local banks to reschedule consumer loans

RIYADH Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency SAMA has asked local banks to reschedule consumer loans...

Commerzbank to cut 9,600 jobs by 2020

BERLIN Germany s second largest lender Commerzbank said it plans to cut 9 600 jobs nearly a fifth...

Iraq to put off $2bn international bond sale to 2017

BAGHDAD Iraq is likely to delay the planned sale of 2 billion in bonds on international markets...

BlackBerry lesson: Adapt or die in Internet Age

SAN FRANCISCO BlackBerry has joined Yahoo Nokia and other technology industry stars felled by an...

Airlines see sharp rise in unruly passengers

MONTREAL NEW YORK Reports of unruly passengers disrupting airline flights have soared almost 17...

Apple teams up with Deloitte to push deeper into work

SAN FRANCISCO Apple has announced an alliance with professional services group Deloitte to get...

HP apologizes for ink-blocking update

SAN JOSE California HP Inc has apologized to customers for a software update that made some of...

KSA ‘determined to exer leadership over oil market’

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has agreed to a surprise OPEC production cut but remains determined to exert...

US industry skeptical over OPEC move

WASHINGTON US oil industry analysts were hopeful but still skeptical that OPEC would be able to...

Goldman: New deal to add $10 to 2017 prices

NEW YORK Goldman Sachs said the deal reached by OPEC crude producers on Wednesday to curb output...

More oil gains ‘needed to boost Tadawul index’

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock market rebounded on Thursday on the back of petrochemical shares...

Now the hard work starts for OPEC’s planned oil output cut

LAUNCESTON Australia Under promise and then over deliver is a well worn tactic to boost one s...

Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah opens its doors, bringing elegance with a modern twist to Red Sea city

JEDDAH Movenpick Hotels Resorts opened the doors to the Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah a unique...

BlackBerry avoids smartphone risk with outsource move: CEO

WATERLOO Ontario BlackBerry Ltd s decision to outsource the development of its smartphones helps...

Around Arab News

Bill Gates-inspired anti-poverty initiative takes shape in Jeddah

JEDDAH Two years after Bill Gates announced a major fund to fight poverty the initiative took...

Electric cars purr at post-‘dieselgate’ Paris motor show

PARIS Automakers at the Paris Motor Show unveiled several electric cars with a range of up to 400...

SAMA asks local banks to reschedule consumer loans

RIYADH Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency SAMA has asked local banks to reschedule consumer loans...

Commerzbank to cut 9,600 jobs by 2020

BERLIN Germany s second largest lender Commerzbank said it plans to cut 9 600 jobs nearly a fifth...

Iraq to put off $2bn international bond sale to 2017

BAGHDAD Iraq is likely to delay the planned sale of 2 billion in bonds on international markets...

BlackBerry lesson: Adapt or die in Internet Age

SAN FRANCISCO BlackBerry has joined Yahoo Nokia and other technology industry stars felled by an...

Washing machine safety issues: Samsung in talks with watchdog

SEOUL Samsung Electronics which is already reeling from a global recall of its Note 7 smartphones...

Airlines see sharp rise in unruly passengers

MONTREAL NEW YORK Reports of unruly passengers disrupting airline flights have soared almost 17...

Apple teams up with Deloitte to push deeper into work

SAN FRANCISCO Apple has announced an alliance with professional services group Deloitte to get...

HP apologizes for ink-blocking update

SAN JOSE California HP Inc has apologized to customers for a software update that made some of...

KSA ‘determined to exer leadership over oil market’

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has agreed to a surprise OPEC production cut but remains determined to exert...

US industry skeptical over OPEC move

WASHINGTON US oil industry analysts were hopeful but still skeptical that OPEC would be able to...

Goldman: New deal to add $10 to 2017 prices

NEW YORK Goldman Sachs said the deal reached by OPEC crude producers on Wednesday to curb output...

More oil gains ‘needed to boost Tadawul index’

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock market rebounded on Thursday on the back of petrochemical shares...

Now the hard work starts for OPEC’s planned oil output cut

LAUNCESTON Australia Under promise and then over deliver is a well worn tactic to boost one s...

George Town: A tourist magnet for street art

In the late 18th century a British captain by the name Francis Light landed on the Malay island...