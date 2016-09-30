Man accosts Kim in Paris for second time

PARIS: Serial celebrity accoster Vitalii Sediuk has struck again, this time at Paris Fashion Week, targeting Kim Kardashian’s derriere as she was entering an exclusive restaurant.

Kardashian’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic caught the Wednesday incident on video and posted it to his Instagram account.

It showed the reality television star negotiating her way through a crowd of paparazzi past her black car, as Sediuk, a former Ukrainian television reporter, swooped in and attempted to kiss Kardashian’s posterior.

The security detail is seen to react immediately and pull him to the floor amid cries and expletives from the crowd in front of the L’Avenue eatery.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Sediuk confirmed he perpetrated the attack as a protest “to popularize natural beauty among teenage girls.”

He also claimed that it was not premeditated — and it was a “coincidence” that both he and Kardashian happened to be at the same spot.

It’s the second such time the television reality star has fallen victim to Sediuk’s unwelcome attention after she was accosted two years ago outside a Balmain show. He caused her to stumble briefly in Paris when he provoked a kerfuffle outside the fashion week venue.

Sediuk previously spent two days in jail after jostling with Brad Pitt at a Los Angeles film premiere, and he crawled underneath America Ferrera’s dress at a film premiere at the Cannes festival.

He also accosted model Gigi Hadid at Milan Fashion Week last week, calling it a form of protest against the use of celebrity

models.