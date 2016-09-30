Janet debuts baby bump in London

NEW YORK: Months after saying she was planning a family, Janet Jackson has been spotted sporting an apparent baby bump.

The 50-year-old singer announced in April that she was postponing her tour because she planning a family with husband Wissam Al Mana, saying she was on “doctor’s orders” to rest.

Pictures published online by Entertainment Tonight show Jackson leaving a baby-furniture store in London.

Jackson’s brother, Tito, confirmed his sister’s pregnancy in an interview with SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen in June. The baby will be Jackson’s first.