  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Janet debuts baby bump in London

Janet debuts baby bump in London

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

Janet Jackson

NEW YORK: Months after saying she was planning a family, Janet Jackson has been spotted sporting an apparent baby bump.
The 50-year-old singer announced in April that she was postponing her tour because she planning a family with husband Wissam Al Mana, saying she was on “doctor’s orders” to rest.
Pictures published online by Entertainment Tonight show Jackson leaving a baby-furniture store in London.
Jackson’s brother, Tito, confirmed his sister’s pregnancy in an interview with SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen in June. The baby will be Jackson’s first.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in

Around Arab News

88% of Saudi parents worry about losing control of their children as schools open

DUBAI As thousands of children across Saudi Arabia return to school this week a new study by...

Crown prince's Turkey visit to strengthen relations

RIYADH Saudi citizens diplomats and members of the expat community expressed their hope that the...

KSA ‘determined to exert leadership over oil market’

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has agreed to a surprise OPEC production cut but remains determined to exert...

Can’t beat this! Amr Diab enters Guinness Records

CAIRO Egyptian pop singer Amr Diab has reached yet another milestone in his illustrious musical...

Arjun Kapoor a fading star?

MUMBAI Three flops in a row and Arjun Kapoor s film career has come under a scanner His film...

German lion escape: Sad end in Leipzig zoo

LEIPZIG Germany German zookeepers shot dead a lion Thursday after two of the animals escaped from...

Dan Brown’s new thriller ‘Origin’ out next September

NEW YORK Dan Brown s next thriller is set to come out next September The plot and settings are...

Alec Baldwin to play Trump on ‘SNL’

NEW YORK Saturday Night Live has made a YUGE decision It has chosen Alec Baldwin to impersonate...

Janet debuts baby bump in London

NEW YORK Months after saying she was planning a family Janet Jackson has been spotted sporting an...

Man accosts Kim in Paris for second time

PARIS Serial celebrity accoster Vitalii Sediuk has struck again this time at Paris Fashion Week...

Disney to remake ‘The Lion King’

LOS ANGELES Walt Disney Studios is teaming up with director Jon Favreau for a live action remake...

Bill Gates-inspired anti-poverty initiative takes shape in Jeddah

JEDDAH Two years after Bill Gates announced a major fund to fight poverty the initiative took...

Electric cars purr at post-‘dieselgate’ Paris motor show

PARIS Automakers at the Paris Motor Show unveiled several electric cars with a range of up to 400...

SAMA asks local banks to reschedule consumer loans

RIYADH Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency SAMA has asked local banks to reschedule consumer loans...

Commerzbank to cut 9,600 jobs by 2020

BERLIN Germany s second largest lender Commerzbank said it plans to cut 9 600 jobs nearly a fifth...

Iraq to put off $2bn international bond sale to 2017

BAGHDAD Iraq is likely to delay the planned sale of 2 billion in bonds on international markets...