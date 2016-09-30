Dan Brown’s new thriller ‘Origin’ out next September

NEW YORK: Dan Brown’s next thriller is set to come out next September.

The plot and settings, are, for now, a mystery.

Doubleday announced Wednesday that the novel is called “Origin” and is scheduled for Sept. 26, 2017. The story will feature Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, the protagonist for Brown’s mega-selling “The Da Vinci Code” and such blockbusters as “Inferno” and “Angels & Demons.” According to Doubleday, “Origin” will feature Brown’s usual blend of “codes, science, religion, history, art and architecture.” Brown has guided readers on worldwide tours in his previous works, but there is no word yet on where “Origins” will lead to.

Doubleday isn’t commenting on the book’s geography, but does say Langdon will find himself in “the dangerous intersection of humankind’s two most enduring questions.”