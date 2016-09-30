Arjun Kapoor a fading star?

MUMBAI: Three flops in a row, and Arjun Kapoor’s film career has come under a scanner. His film career has hit the rock bottom though he is trying to get his mojo back. Arjun apparently has been choosy about his projects and is interested in tighter scripts.

Of late, the actor was also miffed with his image consultant for being unable to bag him a single big endorsement this year. After the success of ‘2 States’, he should have had many offers coming his way. But, with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan bagging most deals, Arjun has a valid reason to cry foul.

It appears that Arjun has become more alert about his career decisions post the ‘Tevar’ debacle. An insider claims that Arjun was impressed with the script of ‘Student of the Year 2’ and agreed to do the film, but later bowed out. Reasons of his not doing the film are still unknown, now Tiger Shroff has been roped in to play the lead role.

Rumors about Athiya Shetty dating Arjun Kapoor have been doing the rounds. When news of her doing her second film, ‘Mubarakan’, opposite Arjun came to public notice, this gossip only got stronger.

Also, buzz is that Anil’s cult ‘Ram Lakhan’ to be directed by Rohit Shetty is averted, it was speculated that the first choice to step into the iconic Lakhan’s shoes was Arjun.

Now, Arjun is working in Mohit Suri’s ‘Half Girlfriend’. Rumor has it that Mohit wasn’t happy with Kapoor’s behavior during the shoot. Arjun was arriving late on the sets and this annoyed the director. It looks like life is difficult if you are Arjun Kapoor right now.