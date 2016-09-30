  • Search form

Can’t beat this! Amr Diab enters Guinness Records

AGENCIES |

CAIRO: Egyptian pop singer Amr Diab has reached yet another milestone in his illustrious musical career. Guinness World Records listed Diab as the top Arab multi-international award winning musician and the best selling Middle Eastern musician since 1989.
Ahmed Gabr, member of Guinness jury, handed over the award to Diab in his Cairo office.
Diab has been awarded the World Music Award for the best selling Middle Eastern Artist seven times between 1998 and 2014.
Diab launched his latest album Ahla W Ahla at the beginning of the summer season 2016. The album copies ran out of Virgin Store on the first day in Egypt. The album ranked 19 internationally, a precedent for an Arab artist, and ranked first on iTunes in the Arab world.
Diab ranked first on iTunes as well when he launched his albums in 2013 and 2014.
According to BBC, he has ruled the Arab music world, specially Egypt and the Middle East, since mid 80s, continually breaking sales records. His songs has been translated to more than seven different languages. The six-time World Music Awards Winner, Amr Diab, is the Founder of Mediterranean Music.
Amr Diab was born on Oct. 11, 1961 in Portsaid, Egypt. At the age of six, Amr sang at the July 23rd Festival in Portsaid, he was surprisingly awarded a guitar from the governor for his excellence.
One of his best songs of all time is Nour El-Ain, which wasn't a success only in the Middle East but in the whole world.
Amr Diab's hard work and passion to creating music and new stylized musical techniques was his ultimate aim throughout the years. He has certainly delivered to all his fans around the globe and proved that he is one of the best Middle Eastern singers with extraordinary talent, determination, charisma and charming appearance.

