  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Crown Prince Mohammed's Turkey visit to strengthen relations

Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince Mohammed's Turkey visit to strengthen relations

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN & RODOLFO ESTIMO Jr. |

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discuss the latest developments in the region and issues of mutual interest on Thursday in Ankara. (SPA)

RIYADH: Saudi citizens, diplomats and members of the expat community expressed their hope that the current visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif to Turkey will not only boost bilateral relations, but also help maintain security and stability in the region.
Former Shoura Council member and Vice Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce Usamah Al-Kurdi told Arab News that this visit is significant bcause Turkey is an important friendly country in the region. The visit will further help cement ties in several areas of cooperation between the two countries which will further boost the economic relations between Turkey and the Kingdom, Al-Kurdi said.
Al-Kurdi, who is also the president of Alagat, a business-consulting firm based in Riyadh, also hoped the visit would expand into new areas of businesses between the two countries.
Bangladesh Ambassador Golam Moshi described it as a landmark visit, which would strengthen the unity among the Muslim Ummah. “It’s heartening to note that senior officials from the Kingdom have been visiting friendly countries to strengthen bilateral relations and step up efforts for global peace and security where people can live happily.”
"The visit of the crown prince to Turkey is significant. Saudi Arabia and Turkey are important countries and their interaction at a high level and enhanced mutual cooperation in various fields will auger well, not only for the two brotherly countries, but also for the entire region,” Pakistan Ambassador Manzur Ul Haq noted.
Turkish Ambassador Yunus Demirer said that this is the first visit of the crown prince to Turkey after a failed military coup that shook the NATO member state in July this year. The royal visit, according to the Demirer, is significant in view of the close relations between the two countries “on issues like the ongoing wars and strife in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq, along with Iran’s role in the region’s conflicts and cooperation in combating terrorism.”
Seyed Hamid Moulana, senior business executive in Riyadh who has been in the Kingdom for nearly four decades said: “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif’s visit to Turkey, after that country successfully crushed a failed coup attempt to oust a popular government in power, is welcomed by all as a platform to build strong groundwork for strategic cooperation among the Kingdom, Turkey and the Gulf region at large.
We confidently hope that this will also strengthen business relations between the two traditionally friendly countries, and bring new investments to the Kingdom.”
”Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif’s two-day visit to Turkey is very significant. It’s a strong ally,” said Mohsin Shaikh Al-Hassan, Islamic scholar and TV host.
He said that in going there, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif will further boost ties as he greets President Erdogan for his various accomplishments as well as for helping Muslim countries.
Besides, he added, Crown Prince Mohammed “is visiting a very popular president who’s greatly loved and respected by his own people.”
“In fact, President Erdogan has become even more popular, so to speak, than the late President Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of Turkey,” he said.
That’s why, he said, “Crown Prince Mohammed’s visit is, to say the least, significant, if not historic.”
Abdullah Al-Melehi, chairman of Al-Rames International Group, added that the visit is “very significant indeed.”
“It’s mutually beneficial for the Kingdom and Turkey. It will pave the way for more Saudi capital infusion in Turkey and vice versa. Right now, quite a number of local entrepreneurs are doing business in Turkey,” he said.
He added that the crown prince also has the opportunity to invite Turkish businessmen to come to the Kingdom for investment. “Such a visit will also ramp up trade relations between the two countries,” said Melehi, also the chairman of the Arab-Sri Lankan Chamber of Commerce.
Scientist-entrepreneur Ibrahim Al-Alim said that Crown Prince Mohammed’s visit to Turkey is a defining moment in the bilateral ties. “Both countries are heavyweights in the region. Their friendly ties will help each other in their quest for a better future for their economies as well as their people,” he said.
He added that if and when the visit bears fruit, it will redound to the benefit of both countries and make them more capable in helping allies in need like what the Kingdom has been doing.
“Besides, the need of the moment is collaboration. No country is an island. It’s incumbent upon the two countries to share expertise and pool resources together to be better positioned in meeting future challenges,” said Al-Alim whose company had planted more than 3,500 plants in the Eastern Province for Saudi Aramco.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

88% of Saudi parents worry about losing control of their children as schools open

DUBAI As thousands of children across Saudi Arabia return to school this week a new study by...

Twitterati hit back

JEDDAH A large number of Arabs took to Twitter to demand trial of the United States for its war...

Saudi-Turkish ties poised to grow

RIYADH Close on the heels of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif s visit to Turkey Lutfi Elvan Turkish...

Nahdi gets into Guinness for serving pilgrims

RIYADH The local firm Nahdi Medical Company has been doing its share in contributing to the...

Commercial fraud leads to SR5,000 fine, 2 years in jail

RIYADH Following the arrest of traders who were selling old car tires as new in several parts of...

Philippine Embassy renders 21,173 consular services

RIYADH The Philippine Embassy announced on Thursday that it rendered 21 173 consular services to...

‘Service fees to be applied gradually’

RIYADH The spokesman for the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs Hamad Al Omar said the...

US lawmakers open to changing JASTA as they realize that they Just Acted Stupidly Toward Allies

JEDDAH A day after they overwhelmingly rejected a presidential veto US lawmakers on Thursday...

No peace deal in Yemen as long as Houthi militias exist: Al-Assiri

BERLIN Coalition spokesperson Maj Gen Ahmed Al Assiri said that the alliance will not accept any...

Crown prince’s talks focus on Syria

RIYADH Key regional issues including Syria and Yemen topped the agenda of discussions between...

Prominent Americans label JASTA ‘badly misguided legislation’

JEDDAH A number of Americans have warned that the enactment of the Justice Against Sponsors of...

Why the US has most to lose from 9/11 law

JEDDAH JASTA the new law just voted in by the US Congress seems to forget decades of...

Strong US-Saudi ties will weather JASTA impact — Fahad Nazer

JEDDAH A leading Washington based analyst feels that firmly rooted Saudi US ties will weather all...

Crown Prince, Turkish PM discuss regional issues; labor accord signed

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim discussed...

JASTA law a great concern to nations opposed to erosion of sovereign immunity principle: MFA official

RIYADH An official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that the enactment of the...

4 foreigners, Saudi held for terrorism

JEDDAH Police arrested five people four foreigners and one Saudi for links with terrorist groups...

Around Arab News

88% of Saudi parents worry about losing control of their children as schools open

DUBAI As thousands of children across Saudi Arabia return to school this week a new study by...

Crown Prince Mohammed's Turkey visit to strengthen relations

RIYADH Saudi citizens diplomats and members of the expat community expressed their hope that the...

KSA ‘determined to exert leadership over oil market’

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has agreed to a surprise OPEC production cut but remains determined to exert...

Can’t beat this! Amr Diab enters Guinness Records

CAIRO Egyptian pop singer Amr Diab has reached yet another milestone in his illustrious musical...

Arjun Kapoor a fading star?

MUMBAI Three flops in a row and Arjun Kapoor s film career has come under a scanner His film...

German lion escape: Sad end in Leipzig zoo

LEIPZIG Germany German zookeepers shot dead a lion Thursday after two of the animals escaped from...

Dan Brown’s new thriller ‘Origin’ out next September

NEW YORK Dan Brown s next thriller is set to come out next September The plot and settings are...

Alec Baldwin to play Trump on ‘SNL’

NEW YORK Saturday Night Live has made a YUGE decision It has chosen Alec Baldwin to impersonate...

Janet debuts baby bump in London

NEW YORK Months after saying she was planning a family Janet Jackson has been spotted sporting an...

Man accosts Kim in Paris for second time

PARIS Serial celebrity accoster Vitalii Sediuk has struck again this time at Paris Fashion Week...

Disney to remake ‘The Lion King’

LOS ANGELES Walt Disney Studios is teaming up with director Jon Favreau for a live action remake...

Bill Gates-inspired anti-poverty initiative takes shape in Jeddah

JEDDAH Two years after Bill Gates announced a major fund to fight poverty the initiative took...

Electric cars purr at post-‘dieselgate’ Paris motor show

PARIS Automakers at the Paris Motor Show unveiled several electric cars with a range of up to 400...

SAMA asks local banks to reschedule consumer loans

RIYADH Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency SAMA has asked local banks to reschedule consumer loans...

Commerzbank to cut 9,600 jobs by 2020

BERLIN Germany s second largest lender Commerzbank said it plans to cut 9 600 jobs nearly a fifth...

Iraq to put off $2bn international bond sale to 2017

BAGHDAD Iraq is likely to delay the planned sale of 2 billion in bonds on international markets...