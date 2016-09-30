Twitterati hit back

JEDDAH: A large number of Arabs took to Twitter to demand trial of the United States for its war crimes across the world in response to the US Congress passing JASTA, which aims to unfairly target Saudi Arabia.

Users tweeted about the most heinous crimes in history the United States committed from Hiroshima to Vietnam to Abu Ghraib.

They challenged and questioned the US Congress about the millions of documents that confirmed Iraq's relationship with Al-Qaeda, as well as the ruling issued by the Federal Court of New York fining Iran billions of dollars as compensation for 9/11.

The following are a cross-section of comments on Twitter: