  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 min 49 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines’ Pacquiao ‘not sorry’ for drug use

World

Philippines’ Pacquiao ‘not sorry’ for drug use

Agence France Presse |

Manny Pacquiao. (AFP)

MANILA: Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao insisted Friday he owed his fans and countrymen no apology after admitting to having used illegal drugs.
Pacquiao, a national hero and elected senator, is a high-profile endorser of President Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal war on crime that has left more than 3,000 people dead.
But the 37-year-old shocked the sporting galaxy this week when he admitted in an interview he had used narcotics in his youth.
“I’m not hiding the fact that I sampled those, but I was young, maybe 15 or 16 years old,” he told reporters Friday as he trained for a November 5 Las Vegas fight against World Boxing Organization welterweight champion Jessie Vargas.
“I used marijuana, I used shabu,” he said, elaborating on the time period and the nature of his drug use.
“Shabu” is the local name for the cheap and highly addictive crystal meth stimulant that Duterte says is the drug of choice of the majority of up to 3.7 million Filipino drug dependents.
Pacquiao, who was elected to the Senate in May, is one of the most prominent backers of Duterte’s anti-drug crackdown, which has drawn global condemnation for alleged extrajudicial killings.
He also supports Duterte’s call to restore the death penalty for drug traffickers in the mainly Catholic nation.


The grade-school dropout ran away from home in his youth and took up boxing to escape poverty, turning professional at 17 on his way to winning an unprecedented eight world titles in different weight classes.
Pacquiao said he did not need to apologize for his previous drug use.
“Why should I say sorry to them? I did nothing wrong,” he said.
“Also, I was not addicted. I just experienced it,” he said when asked if he became drug dependent.
Pacquiao said his experience should inspire Filipino drug users who wanted to avoid getting arrested or killed in the crackdown.
A convert to a conservative Christian sect, Pacquiao said he used sheer willpower and turned to sports to wean himself away from substance abuse.
“Everyone knows that I drank, I gambled and had many women, but realized these were all sins so I stopped. I’m sure what I did for myself was an inspiration to all.”
“It’s up to the person if he really wants to have a fresh start.”
He added: “God gave all of us a brain to discipline ourselves.”
Pacquiao also likened Duterte’s crackdown to a parent’s tough love to his children.
“When you discipline your children it really hurts at first, but it has to be done in order to instill discipline.”
“People are used to doing whatever it is that they want to do, even if it’s against the law. But now you can’t do that in this administration.”
“Let us all help our president instead of putting all the responsibility (on him). Change should come from within because the president will not be able to change you,” he added.
Asked to give advice to those wanting to kick their drug habit, Pacquiao said they should engage in physical activity.
“One proven strategy to avoid (drugs) is to make yourself busy through exercise.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Pakistan “completely rejects” Indian claim of cross-border strikes

ISLAMABAD SRINAGAR INDIA Pakistan on Friday completely rejected India s claim to have sent troops...

Hungary’s Muslims ‘feel the hate’ ahead of referendum

BUDAPEST Maja is no immigrant she s a Muslim convert But in the febrile atmosphere in Hungary...

Indonesian slum dwellers challenge eviction law in landmark case

JAKARTA Slum dwellers in Indonesia have launched a landmark legal case to challenge a decades old...

First Thai babies diagnosed with Zika-linked microcephaly

BANGKOK Thai health authorities on Friday said microcephaly in two babies was caused by the Zika...

South Korea probes death of three Chinese fishermen in boat seizure

SEOUL South Korea s Coast Guard said Friday it was investigating the death of three Chinese...

Hitman who implicated Duterte says he’s tired of running, ready to die

MANILA A self confessed Philippine hitman who testified that President Rodrigo Duterte had...

Duterte flayed for drawing Hitler parallel

DAVAO Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday likened his deadly crime war to Hitler s...

Trump shames ex-beauty queen

NEW YORK Donald Trump shamed a former beauty pageant winner Friday for her objectionable history...

Bulgarian Parliament bans Islamic veils

SOFIA Bulgaria s Parliament approved on Friday legislation outlawing face covering Islamic veils...

Australian premier blasts ex-MP’s ‘stupid’ visit to Iraq

SYDNEY A former Australian politician s decision to travel to Iraq was very stupid Prime Minister...

Not guilty plea in Tulsa officer’s manslaughter case

TULSA Oklahoma A not guilty plea has been entered on behalf of an Oklahoma police officer charged...

Rosetta says farewell with comet crash-landing

BERLIN The Rosetta spacecraft ended its historic mission on Friday crashing on the surface of the...

Duterte ‘happy to slaughter’ drug suspects; mentions Hitler

MANILA Philippines Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte raised the rhetoric over his bloody anti...

EU fast-tracks Paris climate deal to brink of entering into force

BRUSSELS European Union states agreed on Friday on a fast track joint ratification of the Paris...

Canadian professor held in Iran returns home

TORONTO A Canadian Iranian retired professor who was released from an Iranian prison this week...

Prisoners seek mass breakout in Brazil jail

SAO PAULO Prisoners at a badly overcrowded facility in Sao Paulo state rioted and knocked down a...

Around Arab News

Saudi Arabia ‘capable of protecting itself’

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and interior minister has asserted that the...

Kingdom, Turkey have a stabilizing effect on region

JEDDAH The crown prince s visit to Turkey will enhance political cooperation between the two...

Saudi-Turkish ties get new meaning

Upon the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin...

Pro-Israel? Or pro-Palestinian? What will be Obama’s legacy?

Many Arabs believed newly elected President Barack Obama would re balance America s heavily pro...

Rewarding Iran, sanctioning Saudi Arabia

Even a year ago few expected the weird prospect of Washington taking two important decisions that...

Managing a multipolar Europe

People used to think that the most important decisions affecting Europe were made in Paris Berlin...

No appeasement for N. Korea

Earlier this month North Korea carried out its fifth nuclear test its second this year Judging by...

Oil price heads for big weekly gain after OPEC-fueled rally

NEW YORK Oil prices were on track to their largest weekly advance in more than month on Friday...

SAMA’s deposit injection to benefit Saudi banks: Moody’s

JEDDAH Saudi banks will benefit from Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority SAMA latest move to boost...

Sterling in worst run of quarterly losses since 1984

LONDON Sterling edged up on Friday but was on track for a fifth consecutive quarter of losses...

Deutsche Bank remains strong, CEO Cryan says

FRANKFURT LONDON A report that Deutsche Bank was close to a cut price settlement with US...

Pakistan “completely rejects” Indian claim of cross-border strikes

ISLAMABAD SRINAGAR INDIA Pakistan on Friday completely rejected India s claim to have sent troops...

A bunch of terrorists

Referring to the continued military action in Syria the US has warned that unless Kremlin stops...

It’s slowdown, not recession

This refers to Arab News report Kingdom executes 300bn worth of projects defying regional...

Austerity begins at home

This is in reference to Arab News article Ministers pay cut Sept 27 Running state affairs is not...

Hungary’s Muslims ‘feel the hate’ ahead of referendum

BUDAPEST Maja is no immigrant she s a Muslim convert But in the febrile atmosphere in Hungary...