  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 43 min 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Hamilton fights back in Malaysia

Sports

Hamilton fights back in Malaysia

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

BACK ON TRACK: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamiltonsteers his car during the second practice session for the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit in Sepang, Malaysia, Friday. (AP)

SEPANG, Malaysia: Lewis Hamilton turned the tables on world championship leader Nico Rosberg, giving himself a badly-needed boost with the fastest lap in second free practice Friday for the Malaysian Grand Prix.
Rosberg has been in dominant form over the past three races, winning them all to turn a 19-point deficit into an eight-point lead in the title race.
But his Mercedes teammate and the reigning world champion Hamilton returned to top form with a lap of the 5.543km Sepang circuit in 1min 34.944sec on his soft-tire qualifying simulation run, 0.244sec quicker than the German.
With the sun heating the newly-laid track to a blistering 58 degrees Celsius (136 Fahrenheit), Hamilton proved most adept at getting the best from his tires in the harsh conditions.
After losing more than half of his set-up time to mechanical problems in practice two weeks ago in Singapore, Hamilton was delighted to get two flawless sessions under his belt on Friday.
“That was a good day today,” Hamilton told reporters. “Overall a good building block for tomorrow and the rest of the weekend.
He managed to clock up 35 largely untroubled laps during the afternoon with Rosberg running for one lap further.
“We got through our run plans in both sessions,” said Hamilton.
Rosberg praised the new track surface and the remodelled final turn 15 which now has a slope toward the outside of the hairpin bend.
“The new track surface is really enjoyable to drive. Challenging, but with good grip,” said Rosberg.
“Turn 15 is interesting, as you can now try several different lines if you’re attacking the guy in front, so that will be good for overtaking.”
Ferrari were the next best in the classification, with last year’s winner Sebastian Vettel third fastest in 1:35.605 followed by Kimi Raikkonen.
“It was a decent day, we were testing a couple of things,” said Vettel. “Historically we seem to do well when it’s warm and today was quite warm.”
Raikkonen was less pleased after he struggled with the balance of his car early in the session.
“It was not a very smooth day,” said the Finn. “I’m surprised that the lap time was not too bad. There’s work to be done.”
Late in the session birthday boy Max Verstappen, who turned 19 on Friday, gave himself something to celebrate by pushing up to fifth behind the Ferraris with a lap of 1:36.037.
But the other Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo was relegated to eighth place as the Force India of Sergio Perez and the McLaren of Fernando Alonso went sixth and seventh fastest respectively.
Alonso was using an upgraded engine package from Honda, which means he will start from the back of the grid in Sunday’s race.
He will revert to his old engine for the race, saving the more powerful new unit for next week’s ‘home’ grand prix for Honda in Japan.
Earlier Rosberg had been quickest in morning practice on soft tires, 0.494 sec ahead of Hamilton whose best lap was set on the slower medium compound.
The morning was brought to a dramatic halt after just 11 minutes when Kevin Magnussen’s Renault burst into flames in the pit lane.
Magnussen, who had returned with smoke coming from his engine cover after just one lap, was forced to leap to safety when fire broke out outside the Renault garage.
The session was delayed for 15 minutes and Renault engineers managed to get the Danish driver back out for the afternoon session after frantic repairs, and he came in 19th fastest.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Americans sweep Europe to start Ryder Cup

CHASKA Minnesota The Americans played Friday morning as if maybe they are the best team ever...

Kvitova, Cibulkova showdown in Wuhan

WUHAN China Two time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova dropped just three games to dismiss Simona...

New Zealand bowlers put India on backfoot

KOLKATA New Zealand bowlers put India on the backfoot despite fighting half centuries from...

Ginebra’s Aguilar beats buzzer and San Miguel in thriller

Japeth Aguilar hit the shot that made what Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said a fun game...

Totti sets up Roma rout; Ibrahimovic delivers for United

PARIS Francesco Totti at 40 continues to shine for Roma Manchester United needed Zlatan...

Canada rallies to win World Cup of Hockey

TORONTO Canada Brad Marchand scored a short handed goal with 43 seconds left as Canada rallied in...

Time to take one for the team, says Rosberg

SEPANG Malaysia World championship leader Nico Rosberg wants to cap an incredible year for his...

WADA expert defends exemptions system

MONTREAL The head of the World Anti Doping Agency s panel overseeing therapeutic use exemptions...

'Confident' Halep books place in WTA finals

WUHAN China World No 5 Simona Halep downed Madison Keys in the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open...

Bolts find spark vs. TNT to level series

MANILA For a team that looked to didn t have a chance the last time out Meralco played like the...

Xerox Corporate Golf Challenge Qualifying Round 10 tees off tomorrow at Dirab

RIYADH After the last weekend s Saudi National Day Golf Tournament Dirab Golf Country Club goes...

US out to snap Europe streak in Ryder Cup showdown

CHASKA Minnesota A revamped American squad that US captain Davis Love called the best ever...

Kohli shrugs off rankings pressure for New Zealand Test

KOLKATA Skipper Virat Kohli shrugged off pressure Thursday for India to regain the top spot in...

Celtic holds City in thriller; Atletico sinks Bayern

PARIS Raheem Sterling netted at both ends as Manchester City were made to fight for a 3 3 draw...

Sagmit Dental Clinic, Sky Freight-Virgin Mobile bowlers seize spotlight

JEDDAH Sagmit Dental Clinic followed the lead of Sky Freight Virgin Mobile as Team of the Week...

8th ALBAIK Team Tennis Tournament kicks off today

JEDDAH ASTEC s 29th team tennis event since its inception in 1999 starts on Friday at the...

Around Arab News

228-room Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah opens

Movenpick Hotels Resorts has opened the doors to the Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah a European...

Raytheon, Saudi university join hands to host MathAlive!

MathAlive an interactive math and science exhibit created by the Raytheon Company will open to...

Bottega Verde hosts beauty workshop

Bottega Verde described as Italy s major brand with natural ingredients recently hosted a beauty...

GITEX Shopper set to open with offers on consumer electronics

GITEX Shopper 2016 claimed as the region s biggest retail extravaganza for consumer IT and...

Bahri reaffirms its leadership position at Breakbulk Americas

The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Bahri a global leader in logistics and...

Sony Mobile introduces new smartphone with triple image sensing technology

Sony Mobile has announced the launch of Xperia XZ its new flagship smartphone in the Saudi market...

Yemen spy boss gunned down

SANAA Armed militants have gunned down a senior security official in the southern city of Aden...

Riyadh, Ankara vow to end ME turmoil, join forces to fight terror

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Turkey have pledged to boost anti terror cooperation and work more...

Kingdom, Turkey cement ties by signing host of key agreements in various fields

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Turkey inked several agreements during the two day visit of Crown Prince...

Islamabad urges UN to act to defuse Kashmir tensions

NEW YORK Pakistan urged UN Secretary General Ban Ki moon on Friday to personally intervene to...

KSA endorses report of Yemeni National Commission of Inquiry

GENEVA Saudi Arabia has welcomed the submission of the initial report of the Yemeni National...

Russia says ties with KSA based on mutual trust

MOSCOW Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov who is also special envoy of the Russian...

Govt has the right to monitor, block social media networks, say Shoura members

RIYADH Shoura Council member Awad Al Asmari says social media is a security hazard for all...

New visa fees to go in effect tomorrow

JEDDAH The Directorate General of Passports will begin on Sunday the first of Muharram of the new...

Outrage over video of 85-year-old man’s marriage to 15-year-old

JEDDAH An online video showing the wedding party of 85 year old groom and 15 year old bride went...

Fingerprinting of pilgrims to be conducted outside Kingdom

JEDDAH Director General of Passports Directorate Maj Gen Sulaiman Al Yahya said penalties and...