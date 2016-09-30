  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Americans sweep Europe to start Ryder Cup

Sports

Americans sweep Europe to start Ryder Cup

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

VICTORY CRY: Team USA Patrick Reed, right, reacts with teammate Jordan Spieth after winning their match against Team Europe Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson on the 16th green during the Morning Foursome matches at the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Course in Chaska, Minnesota, Friday. (AFP)

CHASKA, Minnesota: The Americans played Friday morning as if maybe they are the best team ever assembled.
Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed set the tone, Rickie Fowler finally won a match and the Americans got this Ryder Cup off to a red and rousing start at Hazeltine with the first sweep of the opening session by either side since 1975.
This was just what the Americans — wearing red shirts and navy slacks — needed to try to avoid a record fourth straight loss, and the 4-0 start was fitting. That 1975 team had Arnold Palmer as the captain, and the King’s golf bag from that Ryder Cup was on the first tee as a tribute.
“With everything going on — me not having a point and Phil being a big part of getting the players a lot more involved to Arnie passing and him being a huge part of the week, this is big for us,” Fowler said.
Mickelson was the catalyst behind a task force geared toward getting the players more involved. US captain Davis Love III was surprisingly bold last week when he said the message to his players would be that they comprised “the best golf team maybe ever assembled.”
The 1981 team, with 11 major champions, is considered the best ever. That team was the last to sweep a session (Saturday afternoon fourballs).
Europe had to pick itself up for Friday afternoon fourballs.
“Four-nil is a fair result for the way we played,” European captain Darren Clarke said. “It’s not an ideal start by any stretch of the imagination, but we’ve come back from deficits like this in the past.”
Spieth and Reed might have delivered the most critical point against Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose, who were undefeated two years ago at Gleneagles. Spieth rolled in a birdie putt on the second hole, and the US never trailed the rest of the way. Europe won only one hole at No. 9 to cut the deficit to 2 down. Momentum didn’t last, though, as Reed rolled in a 10-foot putt to halve the 10th hole and Spieth made a tricky 12-foot birdie putt on the 11th for another halve.
Johnson and Kuchar ran their record to 3-0 — they won both their matches at Medinah in 2012 — with the shortest match. They closed out Lee Westwood and Thomas Pieters on the 14th hole.
The middle foursomes matches turned a tight start into a sweep.
Rory McIlroy did his part, rolling in a pair of birdie putts on the 13th and 14th holes for a 2-up lead with four to play. Andy Sullivan, one of six European rookies, chipped far too strong on the 15th that led to bogey. And with the match all square at the par-3 17th and Fowler about 10 feet away, Sullivan found the water. McIlroy missed a tough 20-foot putt on the 18th that would have halved the match.
Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson bogeyed the opening two holes, but Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer couldn’t take advantage. Europe led for 10 straight holes until a bogey on the 12th squared the match, and the Americans poured it on. They birdied the next two, won the 15th with a par and closed out the sweep with a birdie on the 16th for a 4-and-2 victory.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Hamilton fights back in Malaysia

SEPANG Malaysia Lewis Hamilton turned the tables on world championship leader Nico Rosberg giving...

Kvitova, Cibulkova showdown in Wuhan

WUHAN China Two time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova dropped just three games to dismiss Simona...

New Zealand bowlers put India on backfoot

KOLKATA New Zealand bowlers put India on the backfoot despite fighting half centuries from...

Ginebra’s Aguilar beats buzzer and San Miguel in thriller

Japeth Aguilar hit the shot that made what Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said a fun game...

Totti sets up Roma rout; Ibrahimovic delivers for United

PARIS Francesco Totti at 40 continues to shine for Roma Manchester United needed Zlatan...

Canada rallies to win World Cup of Hockey

TORONTO Canada Brad Marchand scored a short handed goal with 43 seconds left as Canada rallied in...

Time to take one for the team, says Rosberg

SEPANG Malaysia World championship leader Nico Rosberg wants to cap an incredible year for his...

WADA expert defends exemptions system

MONTREAL The head of the World Anti Doping Agency s panel overseeing therapeutic use exemptions...

'Confident' Halep books place in WTA finals

WUHAN China World No 5 Simona Halep downed Madison Keys in the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open...

Bolts find spark vs. TNT to level series

MANILA For a team that looked to didn t have a chance the last time out Meralco played like the...

Xerox Corporate Golf Challenge Qualifying Round 10 tees off tomorrow at Dirab

RIYADH After the last weekend s Saudi National Day Golf Tournament Dirab Golf Country Club goes...

US out to snap Europe streak in Ryder Cup showdown

CHASKA Minnesota A revamped American squad that US captain Davis Love called the best ever...

Kohli shrugs off rankings pressure for New Zealand Test

KOLKATA Skipper Virat Kohli shrugged off pressure Thursday for India to regain the top spot in...

Celtic holds City in thriller; Atletico sinks Bayern

PARIS Raheem Sterling netted at both ends as Manchester City were made to fight for a 3 3 draw...

Sagmit Dental Clinic, Sky Freight-Virgin Mobile bowlers seize spotlight

JEDDAH Sagmit Dental Clinic followed the lead of Sky Freight Virgin Mobile as Team of the Week...

8th ALBAIK Team Tennis Tournament kicks off today

JEDDAH ASTEC s 29th team tennis event since its inception in 1999 starts on Friday at the...

Around Arab News

228-room Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah opens

Movenpick Hotels Resorts has opened the doors to the Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah a European...

Raytheon, Saudi university join hands to host MathAlive!

MathAlive an interactive math and science exhibit created by the Raytheon Company will open to...

Bottega Verde hosts beauty workshop

Bottega Verde described as Italy s major brand with natural ingredients recently hosted a beauty...

GITEX Shopper set to open with offers on consumer electronics

GITEX Shopper 2016 claimed as the region s biggest retail extravaganza for consumer IT and...

Bahri reaffirms its leadership position at Breakbulk Americas

The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Bahri a global leader in logistics and...

Sony Mobile introduces new smartphone with triple image sensing technology

Sony Mobile has announced the launch of Xperia XZ its new flagship smartphone in the Saudi market...

Yemen spy boss gunned down

SANAA Armed militants have gunned down a senior security official in the southern city of Aden...

Riyadh, Ankara vow to end ME turmoil, join forces to fight terror

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Turkey have pledged to boost anti terror cooperation and work more...

Kingdom, Turkey cement ties by signing host of key agreements in various fields

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Turkey inked several agreements during the two day visit of Crown Prince...

Islamabad urges UN to act to defuse Kashmir tensions

NEW YORK Pakistan urged UN Secretary General Ban Ki moon on Friday to personally intervene to...

KSA endorses report of Yemeni National Commission of Inquiry

GENEVA Saudi Arabia has welcomed the submission of the initial report of the Yemeni National...

Russia says ties with KSA based on mutual trust

MOSCOW Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov who is also special envoy of the Russian...

Govt has the right to monitor, block social media networks, say Shoura members

RIYADH Shoura Council member Awad Al Asmari says social media is a security hazard for all...

New visa fees to go in effect tomorrow

JEDDAH The Directorate General of Passports will begin on Sunday the first of Muharram of the new...

Outrage over video of 85-year-old man’s marriage to 15-year-old

JEDDAH An online video showing the wedding party of 85 year old groom and 15 year old bride went...

Fingerprinting of pilgrims to be conducted outside Kingdom

JEDDAH Director General of Passports Directorate Maj Gen Sulaiman Al Yahya said penalties and...