Sony Mobile introduces new smartphone with triple image sensing technology

Sony Mobile has announced the launch of Xperia XZ, its new flagship smartphone in the Saudi market.

Xperia XZ features Sony’s new triple image sensing technology that helps capture blur-free photos even with subjects in motion, in true to life color.

It allows smoother videos, even when walking or capturing extreme close-ups with its 5-axis video stabilization with SteadyShot.

Other key features of Xperia XZ include a 23MP rear camera, 13MP front selfie camera, a 5.2” display, 64GB built-in storage and up to two times battery lifespan.

“Our new flagship, Xperia XZ, offers an even more intelligent and personalized experience. It assists you when and where it matters most, making your everyday lives more convenient, more effortless, more spontaneous,” said Jason Smith, VP, MEA at Sony Mobile Communications.

Sony Mobile also announced the launch of Xperia X Compact, which packs mighty technology into its small frame. Its 4.6” screen and loop surface design make it extra comfortable to hold and can be operated with one hand.

Sony’s first flagship of the X series, Xperia XZ brings new and improved camera technology for the best pictures from Xperia yet.

The 23MP main camera not only gives clear shots, but also super-fast startup going from standby to capture in 0.6 seconds at the touch of a shutter release button.

Advanced features have been added for those who want more flexibility with manual settings to further enhance the shooting experience and creative possibilities, such as shutter speed and focus controls.

Now with 5-axis stabilization, smoother videos can be shot even when walking or capturing extreme close-ups.

Xperia XZ provides a 13MP front camera for the selfie perfectionist. With its super high sensitivity as high as ISO6400 and 22 mm/90-degree wide angle lens, it makes the best of one’s pose even in low-light and group selfies.