Bahri reaffirms its leadership position at Breakbulk Americas

The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri), a global leader in logistics and transportation, has reaffirmed its leadership position in general cargo transportation and logistics in the west-Arabian Gulf corridor with two key announcements.

Marking its fourth participation in Breakbulk Americas, an annual gathering of project and breakbulk cargo owners, and specialized transport and logistics providers, Bahri, after having taken over agency activities in the Gulf and South Atlantic, introduced a maritime industry-first Data Innovation platform to enhance productivity, unlock opportunities for growth and transform the shipping industry.

Termed BahriData, the innovative model is intended to improve the company’s operating performance and drive data innovation within the global shipping industry.

Citing The Port of Houston as the leading US breakbulk port and as consistently ranked first in terms of foreign waterborne tonnage, Bahri announced plans to open its second North American office in Houston.

Operating from its Baltimore office since 1992, Bahri General Cargo operates 6 new state-of-the-art multipurpose vessels with an average age of less than three years on a regular liner schedule all designed to carry project, Ro-Ro, break bulk and container cargo in a single voyage. Of these, four vessels connect the United States to Saudi Arabia and major ports in the Middle East-Gulf, Indian Sub-Continent and Mediterranean.

Steven Blowers, country manager, USA, Bahri General Cargo, said: “Bahri General Cargo has a novel approach to its focus on optimal cargo mix and is the leading direct RoCon liner service provider from the United States to the Middle East and Indian Sub Continent making this corridor one of the most profitable routes for Bahri. Through our innovative data innovation model — BahriData — we are gearing up to make more informed decisions, and be fully prepared to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.”