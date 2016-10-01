GITEX Shopper set to open with offers on consumer electronics

GITEX Shopper 2016, claimed as the region’s biggest retail extravaganza for consumer IT and electronics, starts in the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) at 11 a.m. Saturday. It offers “unrivaled prices” on over 35,000 products, bundled offers, and an array of competitions.

Running from Oct. 1-8, the show offers deals on products that include smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, wearable technology and cameras.

“GITEX Shopper is the perfect place to find the latest technology products at the best possible prices and in the most convenient location. There is so much on offer for visitors, it really is the one-stop-shop for all your electronic needs,” said Trixie LohMirmand, SVP, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), organizer of GITEX Shopper.

Regional retailers, including Axiom, Emax, Jacky’s Electronics, Jumbo Electronics and Sharaf DG, as well as top world brands such as Alienware, Asus, Bose, Hisense, HP, Lava, Microsoft, MSI, Nestle, Oppo and Samsung are offering deals each day.

Samsung will showcase its latest range of smartphones, including the Galaxy Note7 and Galaxy S7/S7 edge, as well as the Gear 360 and the Gear VR and wearables, including Gear Fit2 and IconX.

Through its key retailers such as Jacky’s Electronics, Jumbo Electronics and Sharaf DG, Sony will showcase its latest products, including the entire lineup of 4K HDR Bravia models and the newly launched X70D and X80D models.

Jumbo brings the latest and most comprehensive lineup of products to GITEX Shopper, as well as a range of competitive offers, promotions and giveaways.

Among the latest products are the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Sony Xperia XZ and FIFA 17. Jumbo also promises promotions and bundle offers on some products.

Visitors stand the chance of winning the latest Oppo smartphone, the event’s grand prize is a new Mitsubishi Montero Sport.