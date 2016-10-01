Bottega Verde hosts beauty workshop

Bottega Verde, described as Italy's major brand with natural ingredients, recently hosted a beauty workshop in its store at Red Sea Mall, Jeddah.

A special unveiling of Bottega Verde was done to introduce and generate brand awareness in the Saudi market. As part of the workshop, a Bottega Verde trainer was flown in from Dubai to conduct two skin care and beauty sessions, which included skin care tips, skin tests and consultations.

Customers walking in were greeted with a special Bottega Verde welcome box that included an ialuron face cream, a Moroccan argan hand cream and red grape body cream, claimed as three best sellers.

In addition, a spin the wheel activation was setup for customers, so that they could win gifts of skin care kits and products on every purchase.

The brand also collaborated with five Saudi influential bloggers who were invited to the event and seen interacting with the Bottega Verde trainer and other female customers during the event.

The bloggers received a special gift box that included the exclusive red grape gift set, along with a body cream that suited each of their skin type.

Bottega Verde stated it received a great deal of support from its customers and bloggers.

Guests enjoyed a relaxing evening of skin care sessions and beauty tips, along with some snacks and refreshments from Tim Hortons.

Now, a “huge Italian success story,” Bottega Verde — the home to tradition, which nestles among hills, vineyards and wheat fields — was opened in 1972 as a small herbalist shop with a passion for artisan production and sale of cosmetics based on natural ingredients.

Bottega Verde says it uses more than 300 natural active ingredients in its product assortment providing extensive collections in skincare, nature products, makeup, fragrances and more.