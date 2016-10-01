  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Bottega Verde hosts beauty workshop

Corporate News

Bottega Verde hosts beauty workshop

Arab News |

A special unveiling of Bottega Verde was done to introduce and generate brand awareness in the Saudi market.

Bottega Verde, described as Italy's major brand with natural ingredients, recently hosted a beauty workshop in its store at Red Sea Mall, Jeddah.
A special unveiling of Bottega Verde was done to introduce and generate brand awareness in the Saudi market. As part of the workshop, a Bottega Verde trainer was flown in from Dubai to conduct two skin care and beauty sessions, which included skin care tips, skin tests and consultations.
Customers walking in were greeted with a special Bottega Verde welcome box that included an ialuron face cream, a Moroccan argan hand cream and red grape body cream, claimed as three best sellers.
In addition, a spin the wheel activation was setup for customers, so that they could win gifts of skin care kits and products on every purchase.
The brand also collaborated with five Saudi influential bloggers who were invited to the event and seen interacting with the Bottega Verde trainer and other female customers during the event.
The bloggers received a special gift box that included the exclusive red grape gift set, along with a body cream that suited each of their skin type.
Bottega Verde stated it received a great deal of support from its customers and bloggers.
Guests enjoyed a relaxing evening of skin care sessions and beauty tips, along with some snacks and refreshments from Tim Hortons.
Now, a “huge Italian success story,” Bottega Verde — the home to tradition, which nestles among hills, vineyards and wheat fields — was opened in 1972 as a small herbalist shop with a passion for artisan production and sale of cosmetics based on natural ingredients.
Bottega Verde says it uses more than 300 natural active ingredients in its product assortment providing extensive collections in skincare, nature products, makeup, fragrances and more.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Corporate News

228-room Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah opens

Movenpick Hotels Resorts has opened the doors to the Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah a European...

Raytheon, Saudi university join hands to host MathAlive!

MathAlive an interactive math and science exhibit created by the Raytheon Company will open to...

GITEX Shopper set to open with offers on consumer electronics

GITEX Shopper 2016 claimed as the region s biggest retail extravaganza for consumer IT and...

Bahri reaffirms its leadership position at Breakbulk Americas

The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Bahri a global leader in logistics and...

Sony Mobile introduces new smartphone with triple image sensing technology

Sony Mobile has announced the launch of Xperia XZ its new flagship smartphone in the Saudi market...

Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah opens its doors, bringing elegance with a modern twist to Red Sea city

JEDDAH Movenpick Hotels Resorts opened the doors to the Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah a unique...

Kingdom official country partner for Dubai Gitex Technology Week

Saudi Arabia has become the official country partner for the Gitex Technology Week which begins...

Kudu launching new design and improved menu

Kudu the largest restaurant company founded in Saudi Arabia announced hat it is embarking on a...

New Zealand business leaders in Riyadh talks

Business opportunities available under Saudi Vision 2030 were outlined at a meeting held between...

Investcorp to distribute over $700 million to investors

Investcorp a major provider and manager of alternative investment products announced projected...

Etihad to deploy Dreamliner on Riyadh route

Etihad Airways is to deploy a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on one of its twice daily scheduled flights...

Solo Fine Jewelry launches Fleche D’amour the Diamond Arrow range

Fleche D amour the soft Arrow collection varies between the 18 karat yellow white and Rose gold...

Joyalukkas credits customers for winning DSES award

With the ushering in of the last quarter of 2016 Joyalukkas says it will go down in the group s...

Mobily unveils protection program for smartphones

Etihad Etisalat Mobily has launched Mobily Protect a special program for Mobily smartphones...

Bupa Arabia honors strategic partners

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Health Insurance claimed as the largest specialized health insurance...

Movenpick Hotel & Resort Yanbu makes offers for wedding bookings

With the ability to host weddings for up to 550 guests Movenpick Hotel Resort Yanbu is one of the...

Around Arab News

228-room Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah opens

Movenpick Hotels Resorts has opened the doors to the Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah a European...

Raytheon, Saudi university join hands to host MathAlive!

MathAlive an interactive math and science exhibit created by the Raytheon Company will open to...

Bottega Verde hosts beauty workshop

Bottega Verde described as Italy s major brand with natural ingredients recently hosted a beauty...

GITEX Shopper set to open with offers on consumer electronics

GITEX Shopper 2016 claimed as the region s biggest retail extravaganza for consumer IT and...

Bahri reaffirms its leadership position at Breakbulk Americas

The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Bahri a global leader in logistics and...

Sony Mobile introduces new smartphone with triple image sensing technology

Sony Mobile has announced the launch of Xperia XZ its new flagship smartphone in the Saudi market...

Yemen spy boss gunned down

SANAA Armed militants have gunned down a senior security official in the southern city of Aden...

Riyadh, Ankara vow to end ME turmoil, join forces to fight terror

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Turkey have pledged to boost anti terror cooperation and work more...

Saudi Arabia, Turkey cement ties by signing host of key agreements in various fields

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Turkey inked several agreements during the two day visit of Crown Prince...

Islamabad urges UN to act to defuse Kashmir tensions

NEW YORK Pakistan urged UN Secretary General Ban Ki moon on Friday to personally intervene to...

Saudi Arabia endorses report of Yemeni National Commission of Inquiry

GENEVA Saudi Arabia has welcomed the submission of the initial report of the Yemeni National...

Russia says ties with KSA based on mutual trust

MOSCOW Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov who is also special envoy of the Russian...

Govt has the right to monitor, block social media networks, say Shoura members

RIYADH Shoura Council member Awad Al Asmari says social media is a security hazard for all...

New visa fees to go in effect tomorrow

JEDDAH The Directorate General of Passports will begin on Sunday the first of Muharram of the new...

Outrage over video of 85-year-old man’s marriage to 15-year-old

JEDDAH An online video showing the wedding party of 85 year old groom and 15 year old bride went...

Fingerprinting of pilgrims to be conducted outside Kingdom

JEDDAH Director General of Passports Directorate Maj Gen Sulaiman Al Yahya said penalties and...